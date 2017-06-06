Three Killed Over Holiday Weekend

By SANCHESKA DORSETT

Tribune Staff Reporter

sdorsett@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was shot multiple times and killed yesterday afternoon in front of his home off Mackey Street - and another man died in hospital after a later shooting on Mackey Street and Wulff Road - bringing the total of murders over the holiday period to three.

The first killing yesterday took place shortly after 5pm Monday off Okra Hill Road.

The killing came a day after a man was found dead outside his home in Acklins early Sunday morning, hours after he was treated and released from the local clinic for multiple stab wounds.

And the later shooting on Mackey Street and Wulff Road took place at about 9pm last night, bringing the country’s murder count to 62 for the year, according to The Tribune’s records. Details of that incident were sketchy up to press time.

As for the first New Providence homicide, Senior Assistant Commissioner of Police Stephen Dean said police are unsure of the motive and have no suspects in custody at this time. He appealed to members of the public to come forward with information.

“What we do know is that gunshots were heard in this area by residents who called the police,” Senior ACP Dean said.

“When officers arrived on the scene, they met the lifeless body of a male with multiple gunshot wounds to the body. He was pronounced dead on the scene by the relevant agencies. We are in the preliminary stages of our investigation and we have officers canvassing the area.

“At this time we have no suspects and no motive and we need your help. This is a populated area, someone must have seen something. Someone must have some information. This is where trust in the police comes in. We want you to reach out to us and whatever information you give us, we will keep it under wraps.”

Senior ACP Dean also assured members of the public that officers are always on the ground, doing what needs to be done to protect the public.

“We will continue to populate our streets with police,” he said.

“We have a number of operations going on right now, where a number of persons have been arrested. A number of things are happening and we want to reassure members of the public that their safety is of utmost importance to us and we will keep you safe.”

Meanwhile, the weekend incident marked the first homicide on Acklins this year.

Officer-in-charge of the Central Detective Unit, Chief Superintendent Solomon Cash said police are still unsure if the Acklins victim died from his previous stab wounds or if he suffered “new injuries” after he left the clinic. Chief Supt Cash said the body of the victim was flown to the capital on Sunday and an autopsy will be performed to determine the exact cause of death.

Chief Supt Cash said the victim was involved in an argument with a suspect early Saturday morning and then a second argument later in the evening which led to the suspect being hit with a bottle and the victim being stabbed. The suspect is in police custody in New Providence.

“Around 8.30pm on Saturday, two men were involved in a fight at Mason’s Bay, that led to one of them being hit with a bottle and the other one being stabbed with an object,” Chief Supt Cash said.

“The two men were taken to the local clinic where they were treated by the island’s doctor and later released. Then around 8.30am on Sunday, the man who was stabbed was found dead outside his home in Delectable Bay.”

Police have not identified the victim, but The Tribune understands he is David Hanna.

Officers from CDU are in Acklins assisting local officers with the investigations.

Anyone with information on these homicides are asked to contact police at 911 or 919, the Central Detective Unit at 502-9991 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 328-TIPS.

The investigations continue.