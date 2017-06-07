Activist Seek Amendments To Freedom Of Information Act

By AVA TURNQUEST

ACTIVISTS are hoping the new government will pick up recommendations to amend the Freedom of Information Act as it undertakes a review of the legislation, some of which has already come into force.

Key suggestions from a caucus of more than a dozen civil society organisations were left on the cutting room floor by the former Progressive Liberal Party administration, according to Organisation for Responsible Governance (ORG) Executive Director Matt Aubry, who hopes recommendations on the selection process of the information commissioner, and the scope of public authorities subject to the legislation, will get new life.

Part one and sections of part five and eight of the legislation were enacted on April 21, bringing the legislation into force, allowing for the appointment of an information commissioner, and repealing the 2012 FOIA.

"There's an opportunity to make revisions, for ORG and Citizens for a Better Bahamas, and other groups to push forward recommendations we had originally lobbied for," he said.

"We want to see movement and that's critical, we need to move forward expediently but also strategically and in doing so make sure Bahamians have every right to access information.

"Before 2012, there was no consultation, no real work. This process has been vetted, internationally benchmarked, the work that has been done reflects the good amount of the public's interests. I don't think there is reason or need to start from scratch, just take that work and build on it."

The previous Ingraham administration passed a FOIA shortly before the 2012 general election, however there was no date for enactment.

The incoming Christie administration overhauled the legislation, and conducted an extensive public consultation process; however, the bill was only partially enacted ahead of the May 10 general election.

Yesterday, Mr Aubry acknowledged that there was a lengthy process ahead given the extensive training and infrastructure needed across the various government departments before it can begin processing information requests from the public.

The CSO collective includes Citizens for a Better Bahamas, Our Carmichael, The Organisation for Responsible Governance, We The People, Save The Bays, The Abaco Chamber of Commerce, The Nassau Institute, reEarth, HeadKnowles Foundation, Grand Bahama Human Rights Association, Waterkeepers Bahamas, The Bahamas Press Club, The Bahamas Chamber of Commerce and Employers' Confederation, It's Our Turn, Young Marine Explorers, Civil Society Bahamas, The Bahamas Retailers Federation, The Coalition to Save Clifton, Rise Bahamas, Citizens for Justice and BREEF.