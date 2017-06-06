Baha Mar Targets Just 25% Occupancy Rate

By NEIL HARTNELL

Tribune Business Editor

nhartnell@tribunemedia.net

Baha Mar is targeting just a 25 per cent average occupancy rate for 2017, the Minister of Tourism revealed yesterday, amid questions about the Government’s $9 million “equity contribution” to the project.

Dionisio D’Aguilar disclosed details of his recent discussions with Baha Mar’s principals as he slammed Bradley Roberts, the Progressive Liberal Party’s (PLP) chairman, for suggesting his directorship on the previous developer’s Board placed him in a ‘conflict of interest’ position.

Calling on Mr Roberts to “sit small”, Mr D’Aguilar said he was a “right-thinking, business-headed” Minister of Tourism who was simply meeting with the sector’s key stakeholders to understand their plans and concerns.

Emphasising that Baha Mar’s ownership was not a subject discussed in his meeting with Chow Tai Fook Enterprises (CTFE) and resort brand representatives, the Minister confirmed that the $4.2 billion will undergo a gradual, phased opening to allow for both its construction completion and ongoing staff training to perfect the guest experience.

“Their plans are to continue to very slowly open up the property,” he told Tribune Business of the new owners. “Their goal was 25 per cent occupancy for the year, and then in the first quarter of next year to begin to complete the opening of the fourth property, the Rosewood.

“The marketing campaign will be rolled out as rooms come on stream. They believe that’s the best way to do it.”

Baha Mar’s relatively low occupancy rate target for 2017 is not necessarily surprising, given that just the casino and associated hotel, plus the convention centre, were opened in late April. The remaining room inventory, represented by the SLS and Rosewood properties, is set to come on stream when these resorts open in late 2017 and by April 2018, respectively.

However, several sources were quick to question who would cover the multi-million dollar losses and pre-opening expenses incurred during Baha Mar’s gradual ramp-up, and whether this burden has been transferred from CTFE and the project’s secured creditor, the China Export-Import Bank, to the Government and Bahamian taxpayer.

Concerns, in particular, were raised over a line item in the 2017-2018 Budget entitled ‘Equity Contribution - Baha Mar’, which appears to commit the Government and taxpayers to paying $9 million per annum to the Cable Beach development over the next three Budget years.

This totals $27 million, and appears unrelated to the marketing commitments made by the Christie administration in its April 25, 2017, Heads of Agreement with CTFE. This calls for the Government to contribute $4 million per annum over an eight-year period for a total of $32 million, and the $9 million ‘equity contribution’ is contained in the Ministry of Finance’s budget - not that of the Ministry of Tourism.

K P Turnquest, the minister of finance, could not be reached for comment before press time last night on what the $9 million ‘equity contribution’ to Baha Mar represented.

Robert Sands, Baha Mar’s senior vice-president of government and external affairs, declined to comment last night when contacted by Tribune Business, with Graeme Davis, Baha Mar’s president, said to be off-island.

However, well-placed Tribune Business sources suggested that all pre-opening expenses and losses, including the cost of keeping 1,500-plus Bahamians employed with minimal incoming revenues, would be borne by CTFE. “They are committed to making this work,” one contact said of the Hong Kong-based conglomerate.

Mr D’Aguilar, meanwhile, indicated that the Government would prefer CTFE to move faster on opening Baha Mar. He said: “Any government would be interested in getting as many rooms open as quickly as possible, and getting visitors in the country.”

Mr Roberts had accused Mr D’Aguilar of having “a vested interest” in removing Baha Mar’s ownership from CTFE, given his previous position as a Board director for the project’s original developer, Sarkis Izmirlian.

Mr D’Aguilar, in the two-year period leading up to the general election from Baha Mar’s Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing, was a leading advocate of Mr Izmirlian’s cause, arguing that the project was wrongly stripped from the latter by an alliance between the former Christie administration and the Chinese government-owned lender and contractor.

The Minister of Tourism refuted the PLP chairman’s ‘conflict of interest’ claim over his meeting with Baha Mar’s executives, stressing that he was acting in his capacity to promote and safeguard the Bahamas’ leading industry.

“There was no discussion about ownership. That was certainly not the place for it to be done,” Mr D’Aguilar told Tribune Business.

He added, though, that his personal views on the Baha Mar controversy had not altered, and indicated that the Minnis administration had not come to a final decision on the project’s ownership.

“I’m not going to get into a back and forth with Mr Roberts on what couldda, wouldda, shouldaa have happened over the past two years,” Mr D’Aguilar said. “My views have not changed.”

As for Baha Mar’s ownership, he added: “How that plays out has yet to be decided. That’s not a decision I’ll be making. That’s a decision for the Prime Minister. I don’t know where that stands.”

This sends a potentially unsettling message to both CTFE and other investors, especially given Dr Hubert Minnis’s pre-election comment that an FNM government would “engage and execute a real sale” of Baha Mar to a qualified purchaser if elected.

CTFE’s purchase will only close once Baha Mar’s construction is completed in late 2017, and it is highly unlikely the new government will seek to intervene given how far the deal has progressed, unless it it uncovers something untoward.

Turning to Mr Roberts’ allegations, Mr D’Aguilar said he had been invited to the meeting by Baha Mar. “It was good for any Minister of Tourism to go to such a large property and get a status report, and to discover what their plans were to get the property open, employ Bahamians and increase occupancies,” he told Tribune Business.

“Any sensible, right-thinking, business-headed Minister of Tourism will do just that. We are out of the business of campaigning, have a country to run, and run responsible. Bradley Roberts and his crew had the country for the last five years and they failed.

“The economy did not grow, and stopover arrivals did not grow. Bradley Roberts has to sit small and go to bed at night thinking about what he did wrong, instead of throwing blame at a Minister of Tourism in office for 21 days,” Mr D’Aguilar continued, “and, as any responsible Minister of Tourism is doing, speaking to tourism stakeholders to find out what their plans are and any concerns they have, and to work together to grow the number of arrivals and amount of dollars spent in this country by visitors once they get here.”

The Minister described Mr Roberts as “a political has been” who needs to “wander off into the sunset”, with the margin of the PLP’s general election defeat showing his tenure as party chairman deserved an ‘F’ grade.