Nomination Day For Candidates Vying For Local Government Seats

CANDIDATES looking to throw their names in the hat to become local government representatives in Grand Bahama nominated themselves for the posts yesterday.

Candidates representing every constituency on the island showed up to various nomination centres throughout the island, hoping to secure sufficient votes on June 22 to get a seat at the table and represent their respective constituencies.

Administrator of Freeport Preston Cunningham said while he was not in a position to say exactly how many persons were nominating early on Tuesday morning, "a whole lot of people are expected to come forward to be nominated."

Local government started in June 1996 and the Local Government Act provides for elections to take place once every three years.

"The polls will be taken on the 22nd of this month, and at the end of the poll, there will be a declaration in respect to who the winners are," Mr Cunningham said.