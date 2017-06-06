Smith Urges ‘Fresh Look’ At Davis For Plp Leader

By KHRISNA VIRGIL

FORMER Progressive Liberal Party Cabinet minister George Smith urged the public to take a “fresh look” at PLP interim Leader Philip “Brave” Davis, suggesting that he is best suited to lead the party in the months ahead after a devastating loss at the polls last month.

He further suggested that PLP supporters should see Mr Davis as the best person to lead following a convention.

However, Mr Smith said he is not advocating for the event to be held earlier than the time frame mandated in the PLP’s constitution, as the upcoming months should be used by Mr Davis to return the party to solid footing after Bahamians rejected his party in the May 10 general election.

The party’s constitution mandates that it hold a convention each year by November.

In the last few weeks, it has been rumoured that Englerston MP Glenys Hanna Martin is expected to challenge Mr Davis for the post whenever the convention is held. Last week she downplayed speculation over her intentions after a local tabloid reported that she was preparing to launch a bid to lead the party.

The party has not yet announced when the next convention will be held.

Mr Smith said: “I think Alfred Sears (former PLP leadership contender) would be a very formidable candidate. The problem is he is not in the House of Assembly and that is a real problem.

“I think that Hanna Martin is well intentioned, but I don’t know how serious she is.”

He added: “When I think of Philip Davis I think that the public has to take a fresh look at him and I encourage the public to do it.

“These are things I know about him. He is a man noted for his family values. He is a man of faith. He is a decent human being. He is a listener and that’s what this party needs. We need to listen to our supporters. We need a man and a team of people to listen to what the people want.

“Philip Davis has also shown in many endeavours that he is creative and above all he is a patriot.

“I see those characteristics being used by him to bring a good grouping together. We need to do away with those days where the leader’s voice is the end all.”

Mr Davis has told The Tribune he intends to run for the top post of the opposition party during the next convention.

The Cat Island, Rum Cay and San Salvador MP said the expected convention, once scheduled, would help the party in its attempts at “resolving election issues.”

The PLP held its last convention on January 24-26. At the close of the three-day event, former Prime Minister Perry Christie won with 1,264 votes to 169 for Alfred Sears in a leadership race.

Days after the PLP’s loss, Mr Christie resigned as leader of the PLP.

Mr Davis, former PLP deputy leader, was immediately elevated to interim party leader, as mandated in the PLP’s constitution.