Smith Urges ‘Fresh Look’ At Davis For Plp Leader

By KHRISNA VIRGIL
Deputy Chief Reporter
kvirgil@tribunemedia.net
FORMER Progressive Liberal Party Cabinet minister George Smith urged the public to take a “fresh look” at PLP interim Leader Philip “Brave” Davis, suggesting that he is best suited to lead the party in the months ahead after a devastating loss at the polls last month.
He further suggested that PLP supporters should see Mr Davis as the best person to lead following a convention.
However, Mr Smith said he is not advocating for the event to be held earlier than the time frame mandated in the PLP’s constitution, as the upcoming months should be used by Mr Davis to return the party to solid footing after Bahamians rejected his party in the May 10 general election.
The party’s constitution mandates that it hold a convention each year by November.
In the last few weeks, it has been rumoured that Englerston MP Glenys Hanna Martin is expected to challenge Mr Davis for the post whenever the convention is held. Last week she downplayed speculation over her intentions after a local tabloid reported that she was preparing to launch a bid to lead the party.
The party has not yet announced when the next convention will be held.
Mr Smith said: “I think Alfred Sears (former PLP leadership contender) would be a very formidable candidate. The problem is he is not in the House of Assembly and that is a real problem.
“I think that Hanna Martin is well intentioned, but I don’t know how serious she is.”
He added: “When I think of Philip Davis I think that the public has to take a fresh look at him and I encourage the public to do it.
“These are things I know about him. He is a man noted for his family values. He is a man of faith. He is a decent human being. He is a listener and that’s what this party needs. We need to listen to our supporters. We need a man and a team of people to listen to what the people want.
“Philip Davis has also shown in many endeavours that he is creative and above all he is a patriot.
“I see those characteristics being used by him to bring a good grouping together. We need to do away with those days where the leader’s voice is the end all.”
Mr Davis has told The Tribune he intends to run for the top post of the opposition party during the next convention.
The Cat Island, Rum Cay and San Salvador MP said the expected convention, once scheduled, would help the party in its attempts at “resolving election issues.”
The PLP held its last convention on January 24-26. At the close of the three-day event, former Prime Minister Perry Christie won with 1,264 votes to 169 for Alfred Sears in a leadership race.
Days after the PLP’s loss, Mr Christie resigned as leader of the PLP.
Mr Davis, former PLP deputy leader, was immediately elevated to interim party leader, as mandated in the PLP’s constitution.
Comments
TheMadHatter 13 hours, 11 minutes ago
Will George Smith or Phillip Davis guarantee the public NOW that Party members who choose to contest for leadership will be given the names and contact info NOW and that no more delegates will be added and that they will be able to speak to the Convention audience and be covered on live television during such speech and that their speeches will be allowed to be given at least 24 hours prior to the delegates' vote.
Failing any one of those assurances only a fool would "run" against Mr Davis.
proudloudandfnm 12 hours, 43 minutes ago
You PLPs need to stop this don't have a seat crap. Find a leader. Who cares if they don't have seat?!?
Elect a real leader. The country needs you to be viable...
themessenger 11 hours, 52 minutes ago
The completely irrelevant George Smith promoting the newly irrelevant Brave Davis, all we need now is an endorsement from Ortland Bodie to complete the comedy. With tainted and discredited sponsors like Smith & Bodie, and leadership candidates like Brave, the SS PLP is on a fast track for the breakers yard. Only when the PLP have the courage and moral fortitude to consign all of their old guard to the political garbage can and elect new no baggage leadership can they expect the electorate to pay them any attention.
ohdrap4 9 hours, 43 minutes ago
you forgot the ireelevant ivoine ingraham.
Well_mudda_take_sic 11 hours, 41 minutes ago
Here's what one well-known Bahamian journalist had to say about George Smith's role in the history of the Bahamas as far back as 1982: ".....the Bahamas was in the throes of a criminal takeover by South American drug cartels. The Colombian flag was raised over Norman's Cay in George Smith's Exuma constituency by the notorious gangster Carlos Lehder, who drove ordinary visitors away at gunpoint and orchestrated hourly cocaine flights to the US. The 1984 Commission of Inquiry found that Smith had accepted gifts and hospitality from Lehder, who is now serving a long sentence in an American jail. In fact, one parliamentarian said at the time that 'Pindling and his crew make the Bay Street Boys look like schoolchildren.'" Corrupt George Smith is related to none other than Sir Snake's son-in-law Frank Smith, the incompetent idiot who Crooked Christie appointed as Chairman of our Public Hospital Authority (PHA). No doubt it is the greedy corrupt Sir Snake who is pushing this corrupt scoundrel, George Smith, to re-enter active politics. Many criminals are sitting in Fox Hill Prison today for having committed crimes that pale in comparison to the much more serious crimes that George Smith committed. It was essentially proven for all intents and purposes that he and his wife received matching BMWs and many other gifts from the Drug Lord of Colombia (and the Bahamas) back then. And lying George would try con the good people of Exuma and the rest of us into believing he has since welcomed the Good Lord into his life and sought, found and received forgiveness and redemption for all of his earlier transgressions.....BUT ANYONE WHO KNOWS THIS LYING CROOKED SCOUNDREL KNOWS JUST HOW BAD A SCUMBAG HE TRULY IS!
Economist 8 hours, 17 minutes ago
The fact is that the PLP needs a fresh face. The only one they have is Chester and he might just be the one to move things along.
The other PLP members should wait a year or two and then one by one resign and trigger a by-election and get some young new faces into the house.
The old guard Senators should resign after the Convention and start the renewal process.
Davis is far to tainted to be the Leader.
The Country needs a new vibrant opposition.
sheeprunner12 7 hours, 31 minutes ago
The PLP has to be re-born by the U-30 generation who didnot experience first-hand the SLOP regime .......... and none of the Pingdomite families offspring (like the Maynards, Wilsons, Hannas, Nottages, Davis, Mitchells, Gibsons, Grays, Fitzgeralds, Christies, etc.) should apply for leadership
themessenger 7 hours, 28 minutes ago
@ Economist, agree 100% only,knowing the nature of those beasts, I sure as hell won't be holding my breath for any of that to happen. The main reason for them being in politics, aside from being able to access the cookie jar, is that 99% of them can't earn a living in the real world.
