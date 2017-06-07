Time To Resign

EDITOR, The Tribune.

AFTER an election, political nominees to various positions in civil government are supposed to resign immediately, leaving it up to the incoming Government to decide their fate in that position.

Has the Ambassador to the US, High Commissioner to the UK, Canada, People’s Republic of China and CARICOM, been required to resign, or are they on the job still being paid? Perhaps no one understands custom and requirement.

From a news insert on ZNS, clearly the political appointee our Consul General, Miami is still on the job. No doubt he was a PLP political nominee.

Well in the last months of the infamous PLP Government, so much was made of our developing Diplomatic Relations with Qatar - so much promise, but look at the top news today that Saudi Arabia, Egypt and UAE have all cancelled diplomatic relations with Qatar, because of their support to terrorism, ISIS and al-Queada. This is well known but so is that a number of rich Saudis have been doing the same thing. Supporting the Assad regime in Syria who breach Human Rights daily.

Are we going to re-look at our relations with Qatar as a result - surely we should not be seen as recognizing a country who sponsors terrorism?

A quick note on FINANCE - Hon. Dr. Hubert Minnis was the Chair of The Finance Committee. Very clearly, he did a useless job there, as surely he should have been on top of what is now exposed by Minister Peter Turnquest, as to our massive indebtness to borrow $750m. I suspect the good Doctor is fundamentally ill-equipped for the responsibility, as in Opposition he seemingly did not carry out his Constitutional duties. Should we be worried? I suppose so!

W. THOMPSON

Nassau,

June 5, 2017.