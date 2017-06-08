Super Value's $444k Savings In Business License Fee Slash

By NEIL HARTNELL

Tribune Business Editor

nhartnell@tribunemedia.net

Super Value's owner yesterday said the supermarket chain would save $444,000 annually based on the Budget's Business License fee cut, as a Cabinet Minister branded the tax a "job and business killer".

Rupert Roberts told Tribune Business that the 25 basis point cut to the 1.5 per cent Business License fee rate could "make the difference between a profit and a loss" for his larger chain.

"We're saving $444,000," he said. "That could mean a difference between a profit and a loss.

"We also have a choice. That goes back to the bottom line, or we share it with consumers to give them better prices. It will be a biggee, because if you're having a bad year that could be your profit."

Mr Roberts added that the Business License fee cut would not impact his other chain, Quality Supermarkets, as its three stores have yet to reach the $50 million annual sales level at which the 1.5 per cent Business License fee rate kicks-in.

The Minnis administration's move to eliminate the 1.5 per cent rate, and drop it to 1.25 per cent for high turnover businesses, will chiefly benefit large companies such as Super Value and its main rival, AML Foods; Cable Bahamas and the Bahamas Telecommunications Company (BTC): and the three oil majors - FOCOL Holdings, Rubis and Sol Petroleum (Esso).

Companies with turnovers or less are unaffected, and some observers will suggest this lends credibility to both the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) and Democratic National Alliance's (DNA) charge that the Budget "favours the rich but does very little for the small man".

However, K P Turnquest, minister of finance, yesterday acknowledged that the Business License fee generally was driving some businesses into losses and closure.

Agreeing that the Government's taxation must not drive companies out of business, he said: "We understand the difficulties with the Business License fee. As currently structured, it's disadvantageous to businesses and a job killer.

"It's unfair in how it's calculated, and drives some businesses into a loss position because it's calculated on turnover. Small margin businesses, gas stations and food stores, those businesses with thin margins, it can cause those businesses to lose money."

Mr Turnquest emphasised that the Government should not be forcing businesses into closure "because of it's insatiable need for tax revenue", and promised that the Minnis administration would review the Business License fee regime during its five-year term to see what changes could be implemented.

No details or timelines were provided, though, for a tax that still represents a key $150 million annual revenue source for the Government.

The former Christie administration, in its 2013 'White Paper' on Value-Added Tax (VAT) had pledged to reduce Business License fees to a flat annual fee of $100 across-the-board once it could predict with certainty how much revenue the new tax would generate. This promise, though, was never put into effect.

The private sector has long argued that Business License fees represent one of the most inequitable and regressive forms of Bahamian taxation, given that they are calculated as a percentage of gross turnover rather than profits.

Apart from forcing companies into losses and closure, they have also resulted in many companies paying more in Business Licence fees than they earn in annual profits. High turnover, low profit margin businesses, plus those impacted by price controls, like auto dealers, pay considerably more than low volume, high profit margin companies.