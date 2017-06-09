Junior Junkanoo Stars Handed Their Awards

By DANIELLE BARNES

THE foyer of The Ministry of Education, Science and Technology was illuminated with smiles from eager students awaiting awards for their participation in Junior Junkanoo.

Fifteen schools competed in Junior Junkanoo on December 12, 2016 at Arawak Cay. After great anticipation, students and teachers were finally able to receive praise for their hard work at yesterday’s 29th annual awards ceremony.

Due to Hurricane Matthew, schools faced many obstacles in preparing for Junior Junkanoo back in October. Despite this, schools remained determined to be a part of the parade.

Regional Manager of Sol Petroleum Bahamas Ltd Keith Glinton addressed this issue during his speech.

“No matter what happens, Matthew can’t stop this show,” said Mr Glinton.

“I just want to congratulate everyone that’s in this room because you ensured that 29 years of Junkanoo continued last year in the face of Matthew,” he added.

Sol Petroleum Bahamas Ltd has been partnering with the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture to sponsor the parade from the beginning of its implementation.

Bajina Marshall, a teacher at South Andros Mangrove Cay, described last year’s Junkanoo as challenging because of the effects of the hurricane, but her team of students persevered by appreciating the things that some may consider mundane.

“My students wait in anticipation for the boat to arrive,” she said. “They enjoy staying in the hotel and eating fast food.”

Above all, Ms Marshall’s team of rushers looked forward to the watching eyes from the crowd as they performed their routines. The school placed as overall winners and went home with more than just praises from the crowd.

Last year’s Junior Junkanoo overall winners included: One on One Preschool, Big Apple Academy, Vision Academy Preschool, Discovery Learning Centre, The Community School, Atlantic Community Centre, Preston Albury High School and Anatol Rodgers High School.

These schools were not only given bragging rights, but were also awarded a variety of gifts including laptop computers, televisions, printers and piano keyboards.

Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture Michael Pintard attended the ceremony and scattered praises to the students that participated.

“We appreciate the sacrifice you and your family continue to make to ensure that this cultural expression will live on for hundreds of years to come.”

Mr Pintard expressed the endless possibilities that students can derive from participating in Junior Junkanoo.

“We wish to assist you every year in finding your passion so that when you graduate from school, your passion can pay your bills.

“Junior Junkanoo is a wonderful training ground for you to discover some of the things that you are excellent in and some of the things you may love doing for the rest of your lives,” he said.

There is hope that the festival gains more participation from schools around the country. The Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture plans on focusing its attention more on the Family Islands because they are often overlooked during the parade. Officials will continue to ensure that resources are provided for their involvement.

“As young people, you deserve every opportunity your counterparts have in New Providence and Grand Bahama,” said Mr Pintard. “We want you to continue to be proud of our strong Bahamian heritage.”

Students and teachers left the ceremony with more than awards, but also with a new appreciation for the festival that makes The Bahamas unique.