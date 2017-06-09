Man Charged With Acklins Murder

By NICO SCAVELLA

Tribune Staff Reporter

nscavella@tribunemedia.net

A 43-year-old Acklins resident was arraigned in Magistrate's Court in connection with the murder of another Acklins resident following multiple arguments between both men over the holiday weekend.

Marvin Edgecombe, of Snug Corner, Acklins, stood before Magistrate Andrew Forbes facing a murder charge for allegedly killing 47-year-old David Alexander Hanna last Saturday morning.

Hanna was previously identified as the individual who was found dead outside his home in Acklins early Sunday morning, hours after he was treated and released from the local clinic for multiple stab wounds.

According to police, Hanna was involved in an argument with the suspect early Sunday morning at Mason's Bay and then a second argument later in the evening which led to the suspect being hit with a bottle and Hanna being stabbed.

Hanna was later found dead outside his home in Delectable Bay at around 8:30am on Sunday, police had said earlier.

On Friday, Edgecombe was informed by Magistrate Forbes that he was not required to plead to the charge, as the matter would be adjourned to October 11 for service of a voluntary bill of indictment. He was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services (BDCS) until then.

In a separate matter in Nassau, a 63-year-old woman was arraigned for attempted murder after allegedly throwing a corrosive substance on her husband in an argument.

Robbinette Thompson, of St Alban's Drive, stood before Chief Magistrate Joyanne Ferguson-Pratt facing one count of attempted murder for throwing the corrosive substance on her husband, William Thompson, which left him in critical condition in hospital.

According to reports, Thompson and her husband were involved in an argument at their home at St Alban's Drive that led to her throwing a corrosive substance on him. Mr Thompson was rushed to hospital where his condition was listed as critical. His wife was later taken into custody.

Mrs Thompson was not required to plead to the charge and was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services until July 19th for service of a voluntary bill of indictment.