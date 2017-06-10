One Man Dead, One Injured After East Street South Shooting

One man died and another was injured after a shooting incident on East Street South early Saturday morning.

According to reports, shortly after 4.00am, three men had just left a nightclub at a shopping complex in a self drive vehicle, when the occupants of a gold vehicle pulled up beside them and fired several shots before driving off. The three men in the self drive vehicle drove to hospital where one of them succumbed to his injuries and another was treated and discharged.

Investigations are ongoing.

• POLICE are also searching for two male suspects after a woman was robbed of her car on Friday night.

According to reports, around 11.00pm, the woman was standing in front of a fast food eatery on Prince Charles Drive, when two men armed with handguns robbed her of her white 2003 Acura vehicle before speeding off.