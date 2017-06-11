31 Arrests After Overnight Police Operation

A major overnight police operation throughout New Providence led to 31 arrests and the seizure of a handgun, ammunition and drugs.

Among those arrested was 45-year-old Ronald Nottage, who was named by police on Friday, and was wanted in connection with the stabbing death of 55–year-old Valdrice Bowleg.

Nottage was arrested without incident in an area in Southern New Providence.

There were also arrests after the operation team searched a home in South Beach. They found a Smith & Wesson handgun with seven rounds of ammunition along with a quantity of marijuana.

Two females were taken into custody in connection with the seizure.

Twenty-eight others were taken into custody in connection with armed robbery, dangerous drugs, stealing, outstanding warrants and breach of the Immigration Act.

Three nightclubs were also closed down for breach of the Business and Liquor Licenses Act.

Additionally 205 drivers were ticketed for various traffic infractions.