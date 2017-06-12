Emails Show Fyre Festival Organisers Knew Of Challenges

By AVA TURNQUEST

Tribune Chief Reporter

aturnquest@tribunemedia.net

EMAILS leaked to US media purport to show that Fyre Festival organisers were aware of critical logistical challenges more than three weeks from the event’s chaotic cancellation.

Meanwhile, Bahamian vendors and workers remain in the dark over what action, if any, the government will take to recoup losses.

The Tribune has received anecdotal reports from Exuma residents that several containers being held by the Department of Customs for nonpayment in connection with the festival had been released on Friday.

However, officials contacted yesterday could not confirm whether containers had been released or if payment had been made.

Yesterday, Godfrey Gray Sr, an Exuma contractor allegedly owed around $70,000 from Fyre Festival organisers said the blanket of silence over the matter has not lifted.

Mr Gray is among scores of business, homeowners and workers reportedly owed thousands of dollars in the wake of the disastrous festival that was planned for two weekends over April 28 to May 7.

According to emails obtained by Mic.com, Fyre executives flagged issues related to insufficient bathrooms and showering facilities, and the withdrawal of the event’s main caterer, Starr Catering Group.

The emails purport to show executives discussing the inevitable shortfall in accommodations by more than 500 persons.

US organisers Billy McFarland, rapper Ja Rule and Fyre Media Inc are facing multi-million dollar lawsuits over the event, which had ticket packages ranging from $1,200 to over $100,000 and promises of five-star dining and luxury accommodations with headline performers including Blink-182, Migos and Major Lazer.

The Department of Labour has launched an investigation into the infamous Fyre Festival debacle, having received “numerous complaints” from Bahamian vendors and workers who have not been paid.

According to Labour Director Robert Farquharson, the Department of Labour’s Exuma office last month received numerous complaints from Bahamians who had been employed at the ill-fated Exuma-based festival.