Forklift Raid At Customs Warehouse

By RASHAD ROLLE
Tribune Staff Reporter
rrolle@tribunemedia.net
A BREAK-IN at the Department of Customs’ warehouse near the Lynden Pindling International Airport involved suspects who drove a forklift through the walls of the building, causing significant damage to the structure.
Senior Assistant Commissioner of Police Stephen Dean yesterday said “the incident is alleged to have occurred between (Saturday) evening and 8am (Sunday) morning”.
“The entire building was ransacked and at this time it is unknown if anything was stolen,” he said.
Images of the ransacked building were circulated on social media yesterday, prompting shock and alarm.
In some parts, the sheetrock of the building was torn into and the ceiling tiles were ripped apart and fell in as the forklift rummaged through.
Desk draws were left wide open and files were scattered on the floor along with garbage bins that were knocked over.
The police investigation continues.
Comments
John 5 hours, 13 minutes ago
This type activity use to happen several years ago with consistency. Then it was discovered that two things were happening: (1) Persons would import high value shipments into the country, then break into the customs warehouse and steal the goods so they did not have to pay the duties. (2) Persons working at the building knew when valuable shipments were in the warehouse. So they would organize the break-in and get away with thousands of dollars in goods. Guards were eventually stationed at the property and cameras installed. Some people were aprehended and the break-ins stopped.
Economist 5 hours, 6 minutes ago
Wait a minute, this is a building with goods not yet cleared and there is no security
Maybe we should use some of the overstaffed (extra 200) Bahamasair employees to do the security.
The_Oracle 1 hour, 50 minutes ago
Stealing goods or records.........
ThisIsOurs 33 minutes ago
That's the first thing that crossed my mind, BAIC now this
sheeprunner12 1 hour, 37 minutes ago
Another serious leakage of government revenue ........... We need drones to police these sensitive areas ....... Cannot rely solely on humans anymore (too much corruption)
