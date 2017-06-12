Forklift Raid At Customs Warehouse

By RASHAD ROLLE

A BREAK-IN at the Department of Customs’ warehouse near the Lynden Pindling International Airport involved suspects who drove a forklift through the walls of the building, causing significant damage to the structure.

Senior Assistant Commissioner of Police Stephen Dean yesterday said “the incident is alleged to have occurred between (Saturday) evening and 8am (Sunday) morning”.

“The entire building was ransacked and at this time it is unknown if anything was stolen,” he said.

Images of the ransacked building were circulated on social media yesterday, prompting shock and alarm.

In some parts, the sheetrock of the building was torn into and the ceiling tiles were ripped apart and fell in as the forklift rummaged through.

Desk draws were left wide open and files were scattered on the floor along with garbage bins that were knocked over.

The police investigation continues.