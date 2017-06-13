Ministers' Wives And Widows To Hold Grand Bahama Conference

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

THE International Association of Ministers' Wives and Ministers' Widows Inc will hold its 77th annual conference at the Grand Lucayan Resort on Grand Bahama.

The conference is set for June 17-23, and some 400 delegates from the US, Canada, the Bahamas and the Caribbean are expected to attend.

Elder Vernita Josey, vice president at large of the international organisation and convention chairperson, along with other representatives, were in Freeport and met with the Ministry of Tourism's Religious Tourism Department.

During a press conference, Ms Josey said the event is about teaching, fellowship, and spiritual enrichment.

"This is going to be an exciting time because it's a time where we come together as leading women in our churches to assist our husbands in ministry. We're here, and nobody can help us like another minister's wife," she told tourism officials.

Elder Josey said that the conference was originally scheduled to be held in New Providence.

Rev Dr Sherry Collie, national president of the Bahamas Association of Ministers' Wives and Ministers' Widows and co-chair of the convention, is looking forward to high participation and turnout.

"We are so delighted to have persons come from various countries to visit our shores...We are looking forward to a good contingent of individuals being a part of the convention," she said.

Debbie Huyler, manager of religious tourism, said Grand Bahama continues to be the hub for faith-based travel, international religious tourism initiatives, and conferences.

"The Ministry of Tourism's Religious Tourism Department here in Grand Bahama is pleased to partner with the International Association of Ministers' Wives and Ministers' Widows in holding their 77th annual convention here at the Grand Lucayan Hotel.

"With the anticipation of over 400 delegates from the United States, Canada, New Providence, and the Caribbean in attendance, visitors can look forward to enjoying the amenities of the hotels as well everything that the island has to offer," she said.

For more information about the convention, persons may contact Pastor Margarita Munroe at 373-9466 or 727-7071 or Sister Joyce Pinder at 727-2232.