Minnis ‘Will Take Back Crown Land’

PRIME Minister Dr Hubert Minnis pledged yesterday to take back Crown land from people who are using it for purposes outside the “original intent,” particularly those hoarding it for future investment.

After touring the Department of Lands and Surveys, Dr Minnis said: “People will not be receiving the people’s land just to sit on it, believing that they can use it as investment later, just hoarding the land for speculation.

“That won’t happen, so those who got land and are not utilising it and doing what they are supposed to, I will take it and put it in the bank of the people so it can be given fairly.”

The leasing and granting of Crown land has been a notoriously non-transparent process throughout Bahamian history.

Dr Minnis vowed that as the minister responsible for Crown lands he will ensure both transparency and “that land is placed in the hands of the people and used for what it is supposed to.”

In speaking of hoarding land for future investment purposes, Dr Minnis was likely referring to people who are conveyed Crown land as opposed to those who are leased it. However, legal experts say Crown land has rarely been conveyed subject to conditions, so it’s unclear what Dr Minnis could do to people who “hoard Crown land” but don’t use it without exercising eminent domain, something that itself could spur fierce legal challenges.

Crown land is usually granted as fee simple, former State Minister for Legal Affairs Damian Gomez said yesterday, meaning it’s not usually granted with claw back clauses.

“Typically, you first apply and you are given a Crown lease specifying what has to be done during particular periods,” he said. “At the end of completion you apply for the conveyance. The land is inspected and if the inspection proves you have applied with conditions they issue a grant. Once you get the grant you could do what you please unless there is a further restriction in the conveyance, but in most Crown grants they just give fee simple and you go on your merry way,” he said.

Attorney Fred Smith, QC, who heads a non-government agency seeking relief and legal redress for people who have applied for Crown land but have not received a response to their application, also said reclaiming Crown land from people to whom it has been granted would be a challenge.

“Sometimes conveyances contain restriction clauses, saying it is conveyed only for residential purposes or only for commercial purposes, but not most of the time,” he said. “If conveyed for residential purposes and it’s used for commercial purposes then the Crown can get an injunction that can restrain you from using it for that purpose. But if the government stood by for 15 years and allowed land to be used for reasons not conveyed, then it’s going to be difficult to enforce that. It’s very much based on individual circumstances and it’s better to look forward than backward,” Mr Smith added.

Meanwhile, Mr Gomez said Dr Minnis could boost oversight of Crown leases to ensure that the conditions of the leases are complied with.

“The lands department is not that big,” he said. “I don’t know that they have resources to chase up and down the Bahamas to make sure people are doing what they are supposed to be doing when leased Crown land. But there are ways of dealing with that. You can use different government departments with representatives on the Family Islands to give regular reports about that and an administrator of a district could be asked to ensure that lands subject to Crown lease are being managed consistent with the lease requirements.”

The government is said to receive thousands of applications for Crown land per year, with most applicants never receiving a reply to their application.

Richard Hardy, the director of lands and surveys, did not speak to The Tribune yesterday about the matter after the prime minister’s tour of his department, saying he had a meeting.

Mr Gomez and Mr Smith said the government should establish clear criteria for which Crown land can be leased or granted and ensure the criteria is disclosed to the public.

“It should form the basis upon which anyone who makes an application will have a transparent, accountable and due process opportunity for the consideration of their application,” Mr Smith said. “The Local Government Act should be amended so all Crown land in family Islands should be vested in the district councils so that in conjunction with the responsible minister, Family Island local governments would have an effective say in the development of their islands and use of Crown lands.”

Tex Turnquest, the former director of lands and surveys, was forced to resign from his post in 2009 by then Prime Minister Hubert Ingraham after The Tribune revealed that five parcels of Crown land in Forbes Hill, Exuma had been granted to his friends and family.

Shortly after being granted, the parcels of land were ‘flipped’ to foreign buyers for significant profits. Tribune Business also previously revealed that the first Christie administration granted well-known Bahamian contractor and PLP supporter, Edward Penn, some 7.366 acres of prime commercial land on Gladstone Road for $221,000 in 2006. The same property was turned into mortgage security for a $7 million loan within three months.