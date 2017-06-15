Nation Has 11th Highest Homicide Rate In World

By Sancheska Dorsett
Tribune Staff Reporter
sdorsett@tribunemedia.net
THE Bahamas has the 11th highest homicide rate in the world, triple the rate considered by the World Health Organization as an epidemic, Health Minister Dr Duane Sands revealed in the House of Assembly yesterday.
Dr Sands also revealed that The Bahamas has the “highest incidents” of diabetes in the world and 79.2 per cent of the population is obese or overweight.
Addressing parliamentarians during the budget debate, Dr Sands said the number one cause of death of the Bahamian male is a bullet and a recent crime study shows that between 2012 and 2015, 78 per cent of murder victims in The Bahamas died as a result of gunshot wounds.
Dr Sands said between 2012 and 2016, the Accident and Emergency (A & E) Department at the Princess Margaret Hospital (PMH) managed 8,000 assault cases, 1,229 stabbing cases, and 1,078 gunshot wounds.
Just last year, the health minister said the Emergency Room saw 1,272 assaults, 246 stabbings and 216 gunshot wounds.
“We are in the world leaders in ways that are destructive to our social and economic well-being. We are one of the leaders in trauma due to gunshots and stabbing. The probability of dying from these types of injuries far exceeds the risk of death from cancer of HIV/Aids in the Bahamas,” Dr Sands said.
“From 2012 (to) now, the Bahamas holds the distinction of having the 11th highest homicide rate in the world. We are one of the most violent countries in the world; we beat, stab, shoot and rape each other at an unacceptable rate. Our homicide rate is triple the rate considered by the World Health Organization (WHO) as an epidemic. It is largely due to the professionalism of our health care team that our murder rate is not dramatically higher. In the last few years the number one cause of death of a Bahamian male is a bullet, not a stroke, not diabetes, but a bullet. He said the country’s infant mortality rate had hovered between 18 and 23 per 1,000 live births over the last four years - which are the highest in the non-Latin Caribbean.
“In 2016, preliminary data show an infant mortality rate of 19.2 and just so you have an idea of the standard in the United States, the infant mortality rate is six deaths per thousand live births, in Barbados its 11.6, in Cuba its 4.5 and in Haiti it is 59,” Dr Sands said.
“...We are a part of the Americas. The world is divided into six regions, we are a part of the Pan American Health Organisation. The Americas are the heaviest region in the world and the Bahamas is the heaviest country in the Americas. Most startling, overweight and obesity among school age youth have rocketed to 436 per cent since 1988 from 6.4 per cent to 34.2 percent.
“In an important study, 90 per cent of Bahamians eat less than five servings of fruit and vegetables a week as compared to 47.3 per cent in 2005. If we look deeper the problem starts from birth. Breastfeeding rates in the Bahamas are low and have varied between 10.9 per cent and 29 per cent. Breastfeeding for the first 16 weeks is considered a good start to a lifetime of healthy nutrition and has been shown to protect babies from diseases but we don’t believe in breastfeeding.
“Between 2005 and 2012 our nation saw a 13 per cent increase in overweight (people), a 14 per cent increase in obesity, a 55 per cent increase in hypertension and 160 per cent increase in diabetes. The Bahamas has the highest incidents of diabetes in the world. Women in the Bahamas, we have the highest incidents of a set of genes called BRCA1 and BRCA2 which is 800 per cent higher than the world average and what this means is that women in the Bahamas with these genes are three to five times to get breast and ovarian cancer than those without those genes.”
Dr Sands said at last tally, in December of 2014, there were 8,630 people living in the Bahamas with HIV/AIDS, representing 2 per cent of the population and one of the highest incidences outside Sub Saharan Africa.
“While we have dropped our national prevalence from three per cent to two per cent, far too many people are being diagnosed late and we are still seeing increasing cases among our youth,” he said.
“We have committed to a vision of zero new HIV infections, zero HIV-related deaths and zero HIV-related discrimination in a world where people living with HIV are able to live long and healthy lives.”
Dr Sands said it is because of these reasons and other factors that the country’s health care costs are so high. He said many persons are well on their way to the development of catastrophic complications of illnesses, violence and trauma.
Comments
John 15 hours, 44 minutes ago
While this should be a major concern to every single Bahamian, what should be of even more concern is that the detection rate for murders is declining. It simply means that more persons who are committing murder are getting away with it.
B_I_D___ 15 hours, 23 minutes ago
What do you expect when major players in the PLP hierarchy have devoted most of their legal career to defending gangsters and drug runners...you expect them to honestly hunt down criminals? They embrace it!!
TalRussell 15 hours, 20 minutes ago
Comrade Dr. Duane, the Red Movement Government's first order of business is not cure infant mortality, blood sugar,. aids, murders, assaults, stabbings, gunshot wounds - it's to cure "Broke People's" epidemic.
Minister Dr. Duane - if your government can work towards offer a cure for "Brokness" - the rest will be well on its way correct themselves on they own.
jamani2 13 hours, 50 minutes ago
Bahamian Abroad
Guys, this is not a political issue; this is, quite simply, a national issue and a national security issue. Please, let's get away from the politics and open our eyes to the real serious issues facing our country.
banker 6 hours, 42 minutes ago
Co-sign.
sealice 15 hours, 1 minute ago
I'd like to take this moment to thank the PLP for this. It took a lot of hard work over several different governments but they did it; they put the Bahamas on the map for something else other then rum drinks and beaches. YAY PLP!!!
sheeprunner12 14 hours, 26 minutes ago
Correction ............ NASSAU HAS THE 11TH HIGHEST GLOBAL HOMICIDE RATE ....... THIS IS THE WHOLE PROBLEM WITH OUR COUNTRY ........... 80% OF THE COUNTRY LIVES ON ONE ROCK ............ THIS UNTENABLE GEO-SOCIAL IMBALANCE MUST BE CHANGED
banker 13 hours, 49 minutes ago
Damn !! We have to ban those old, fat white ladies coming here for sex with our Bahamian yout'. It's causing the country to go to hell in a handcart.
There is a thought that struck me here about the gun proliferation. It takes capital to import guns. The capital must either come from the drug trade ... or ... a rich someone who pretends to be legit and knows they can make vast profits by running guns into the country. If we only had an intelligence agency that had the smarts to track this down.
themessenger 12 hours, 29 minutes ago
ROTFL, Banker I think that went right ova brudda J head...............
Sign in to comment
Or login with:
OpenID