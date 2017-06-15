A Necessary Expense?

EDITOR, The Tribune.

Are Bahamian consulates and high commissions abroad really necessary in this day and age of instant communication?

What is the cost associated with operating foreign missions in terms of office leasing, housing, salaries, entertainment allowances and air fare?

Sure, we have students in Ottawa, London, Beijing and Cuba (not sure about Haiti), Miami, New York, Washington and Atlanta, but what about the many other students scattered many, many miles away without access to Bahamian missions? They seem to get on ok.

What purpose do these missions actually serve that can’t be achieved over the internet, by courier, by an honorary consul who resides in the area or, in special cases, by a lawyer…and at far less expense to the Bahamian taxpayer?

I mean, do we really need a press, cultural and information manager in DC or elsewhere? Can we get some clarity on how “work hours” are actually filled?

Then there are the postings to the international organisations in Washington (OAS), New York (UN) and Geneva (?).

Isn’t this a bit much given the financial quagmire the PLP left us in?

If a permanent presence abroad is necessary, why not partner up with CARICOM members to share rent and housing and rotate existing foreign affairs staff?

What about the Bahamas tourist offices in Canada, the US, UK, Europe, and Asia? What exactly do the staff do eight hours a day, five days a week? Have these offices not lived out their usefulness in this age of instant communication?

JUST ASKING

Nassau,

June 14, 2017