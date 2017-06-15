‘New Sheriff’ Pm Recalls How Corruption Hurt Him

By NATARIO McKENZIE

Tribune Business Reporter

nmckenzie@tribunemedia.net

The Prime Minister yesterday promised the private sector there was “a new sheriff in town”, as he recalled how his business ventures had twice been impacted by Bahamian government corruption.

Acknowledging that corrupt practices has cost the Bahamas “hundreds of millions or more” over the decades, Dr Hubert Minnis pledged that “times have changed” as he sought to reassure businessmen they would not lose their livelihoods and profits due to graft.

Addressing the opening of the Bahamas Chamber of Commerce and Employers Confederation’s (BCCEC) fourth National Conclave of Chambers of Commerce, Dr Minnis said investors should not have the cost of doing business increased because government officials were seeking kickbacks in return for issuing licenses and permits.

“Times have changed. A new sheriff is in town,” the Prime Minister said, reiterating the Free National Movement’s (FNM) pledge to stamp out public sector corruption.

Dr Minnis recalled two occasions when he encountered corruption under the Pindling administration. One occurred in 1989, when he attempted to establish his own medical practice but was denied a construction permit on the grounds that it was not in a commercial area - although the buildings on both sides were also medical facilities.

“The excuse was that Centreville was initially a residential area, and had not been re-zoned,” he said. “I was subsequently informed that if I wanted to receive my permit and proceed with construction, I only had to do the right thing. I inquired as to what was the right thing, and the response was I should know.”

Dr Minnis explained how his friend and now-deceased former Police Commissioner, B. K Bonaby, had offered to help him expose the individuals from the Ministry of Works and Town Planning who were attempting to extort him. He decided against doing so at the last minute over fears of victimisation.

“Two days later the individuals came to me and asked if I had made up my mind yet,” the Prime Minister recounted. “I said to them that you can inform your boss that I am younger than him; hopefully I will out live him and, when he dies, I will construct my building. Soon after, they gave me my permit and I constructed my building.”

Dr Minnis recalled another experience in the 1988, when he and four partners had each invested $50,000 in a business venture. “They were told by a then-minister in government that he wanted 10 per cent of our business,” the Prime Minister said.

“My partners came back to me, and said to me that we must offer the minister in the government 10 per cent of our business. I said to them: ‘I don’t have problem if he is paying for the 10 per cent’. They told me he was not paying; that we had to give him 10 per cent in order to obtain our license.

“I told my partners that if they wanted to proceed they could, but I could not proceed on those conditions and we never got the business started. The whole process collapsed.”

Dr Minnis added: “There are many examples like that where businesses in our economy could have grown but, because of corrupt practices, businesses leave our country. That must stop.

“The policy that we have today of transferring corrupt or dishonest individuals to one agency or department to another will stop. Be assured that the only transfer they will receive is from that agency to Fox Hill.”

Mr Minnis told those present that the Government will ensure the Bahamas’ investment incentive regime is more transparent and easily accessible to Bahamian entrepreneurs.

“We will introduce investment incentives for new and existing Bahamian businesses, offering products and services related to key segments of the Bahamian economy such as renewable energy, cultural industries, export sectors, agricultural and fisheries sectors, as well as the manufacturing of authentic Bahamian souvenirs,” said Dr Minnis.

The Government is also planning to focus on improvements in three areas to enhance the Bahamas’ ‘ease of business ranking’, which is currently 121st out of 190 countries. The targeted areas are Business License processing; Immigration permits; and investment approvals.