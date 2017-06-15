Sands: $25m In Unpaid Bills

By Sancheska Dorsett

Tribune Staff Reporter

sdorsett@tribunemedia.net

THE former Christie administration left more than $25m in unpaid bills for medical equipment, rent, drugs and salaries at the Ministry of Health and the Public Hospital’s Authority, Health Minister Dr Duane Sands claimed yesterday.

During the budget debate in the House of Assembly, Dr Sands said despite owing millions of dollars in salaries and commitments, weeks before the general election the former Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) government entered into $9,756,006.64 worth of security contracts, janitorial contracts, generator purchases and other miscellaneous items “to people who may be considered the party faithful.”

Dr Sands also claimed that despite a plea from the managing director of the PHA for just under a million dollars to repair the major hospitals in the healthcare system, the money was never made available, resulting in 67 crucial beds “being taken out of commission”.

“On arriving at the Ministry of Health shortly after May 10, what I discovered was distressing,” Dr Sands said.

“There were fiscal decisions made that had a decidedly negative impact on the ability of the public health institutions to provide care for patients. There were professionals working for my ministry that had not been paid for years. I found that we owe vendors for drugs, vaccines and medical supplies. As we approached the end of the year, the suppliers of drugs and vaccines were owed by the PHA $2,896,714. We owed an additional $2,170,937 for medical and surgical supplies,” Dr Sands said.

“In addition, PHA had $9,314,629.48 of outstanding commitments. Included in that amount, Mr Speaker, was roughly $5m promised by the Ministry of Finance to recruit nurses and other health professionals to staff the Critical Care Block. That money which was promised by Finance was never paid. The extra money to pay interns, promised but never paid. We now have Critical Care beds in the Critical Care Block that cannot be filled because of lack of staff. The bills for patients needing and receiving dialysis, radiation therapy were in arrears.

“Let me recap, Mr Speaker. We have a short fall in recurrent expenditure at the PHA of almost $16.5m which was needed for medicines, dialysis, vaccines and other ongoing costs...

“Additionally, what I found was that projects on the Children’s Ward, Male Surgical Ward, and Chest Ward at the Princess Margaret Hospital were stopped midstream, paralysing the heart and soul of our healthcare system because of a lack of funds,

“Sixty-seven beds out of 400 beds at PMH had been taken out of service, beds that were needed for sick patients, patients that had to wait in the Emergency Room for days for a bed. . . because construction and renovation had been stopped on three wards in Princess Margaret Hospital.”

He said in total, he found that $16,426,156 was owed.

He added: “I wish that was the end of the story. I got another accounting of the Ministry of Health’s unpaid bills, that was another $9 million.

“The nurses serving on the Nursing Council, not paid for years. The Health Professions Council not paid for as much as five years owed $228,000.

“Rent for clinic staff in various islands not paid. In Palmetto Point, Rock Sound, and Gregory Town the rent not paid. In Red Bays and Bowen Sound the rent not paid. Mangrove Cay, rent not paid.”

“We dig deeper, Mr Speaker, and we find that NHI had unpaid bills of $799,116 for customer service reps and $1,305,000 for two consultant firms who were costing the Bahamian people as much as $500,000 a month and $250,000 per month respectively.”

Dr Sands said rather than pay “mothers, fathers and grandmothers” the money they are owed, the PLP government, found the money to award “$90m dollars” of lucrative contracts to people who might be considered “the party faithful.”

The reason given, he said, was because the country’s clinics had to be upgraded to meet National Health Insurance standards.

“The Cabinet directed that $9,778,304.86 be paid as a down payment for new contracts for health projects throughout the Bahamas. This was conveyed by the Permanent Secretary of the Office of the Prime Minister Creswell Sturrup to the permanent secretary of the Ministry of Health on April 27, 2017,” Dr Sands said, adding that he would table this letter.

“So even though the treasury could not pay millions and millions of obligations affecting thousands of ordinary Bahamians – many of whom were suffering extreme financial hardship because of the government’s delayed payments, they were authorised, they were directed, Mr Speaker, to make what some would call a political down payment. In addition, Mr Speaker, the side opposite entered into $9,756,006.64 worth of security contracts, janitorial contracts, generator purchases and other miscellaneous items weeks before the general election,” Dr Sands said.

“We have contracts here, monthly cleaning services for the Exuma mini-hospital—$424,638.84. Monthly cleaning Abaco clinic—the Abaco clinic has not been opened Mr Speaker—$500,000. Monthly landscaping services $26,000,” he also revealed.