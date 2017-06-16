Long Lines For Flamingo Gardens Clinic Restroom

By DANIELLE BARNES

AN angry resident has complained that one of the bathrooms at the Flamingo Gardens Clinic has not been in operation for some time, forcing men and women to share one bathroom, leading to long lines and frustration.

“My pregnant wife said it’s a line to wait to use the restroom because men and women use the same restroom,” the concerned citizen said. “She said her and a few other pregnant ladies were waiting to go in the restroom when a guy walked past them and went to the men’s urinal and (urinated) in front of them.”

A clinical official spoke to The Tribune yesterday claiming that renovations at the clinic began just before the election. A sign was posted in the clinic on April 8 alerting patients to the renovations in the women’s restroom. “We have been putting it off for years now. We just received the trailers today,” she said.

The clinic official also spoke on the matter of athe same restroom saying: “When one bathroom is being worked on, patients have to share the other.”

The clinic official is optimistic that this matter will be quickly resolved.