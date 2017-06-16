Status Hearing For Man Accused Of Sexual Assault

By LAMECH JOHNSON

Tribune Staff Reporter

ljohnson@tribunemedia.net

A MAN awaiting retrial concerning the sexual assault of a woman during a home invasion in 2008 appeared in the Supreme Court for a status hearing on Friday.

Paul Whylly, 24, appeared before Senior Justice Stephen Isaacs for a hearing a date for retrial to be fixed.

On May 31, a nine-member jury failed to reach a verdict in the rape case in which prosecutors alleged that Whylly forced himself into the alleged victim's home on January 6, 2012 and raped her.

Whylly did not take the stand during his trial before Senior Justice Stephen Isaacs.

His bail continues and a date for retrial was scheduled for Friday June 16.

However, the judge on Friday informed Whylly that the matter was being transferred to another judge for hearing.

Whylly was asked to return to the Supreme Court on July 7 at which time he will learn the new date for his retrial.

Keith Seymour appeared for Whylly in the initial trial while Terry Archer prosecuted for the Crown.