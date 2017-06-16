Unity To Be The Focus Of Gb Independence Events

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

MINISTER of State for Grand Bahama Kwasi Thompson announced plans for this year's 44th independence celebrations in Grand Bahama, emphasising that the focus of the festivities will be about uniting all Bahamians.

The theme this year is: "Toward the Rising Sun: One God, One People, One Bahamas." There will be celebrations held in Freeport, as well as East and West Grand Bahama.

"Let me emphasise that these celebrations are indeed focusing on the things that unite us as Bahamians, be it our food, our dress, our dance, our music, our culture," Mr Thompson said.

"And as such, it matters not whether you are black or white, rich or poor …whatever religion. And yes, it doesn't matter whatever political party you belong to. The point here is that we are celebrating our independence at the things that bind us together as a people," he stressed.

The minister said that several events are planned leading up to Independence Day on July 10.

Mr Thompson said a key feature of this year's celebration is National Pride Day when persons will be invited throughout Grand Bahama to pause for about five minutes at 9 am. He said that they are asking all radio stations on the island to play the national anthem.

Also, special assemblies will be held at the Harold DeGregory Complex, the Administrator's Office in East Grand Bahama, and the Administrator's Office in Eight Mile Rock.

At all locations, the flags will be hoisted by members of the Royal Bahamas Defence Force and the Royal Bahamas Police Force, and the Defence Force Rangers.

Mr Thompson is encouraging all residents to dress in independence t-shirts or national colours, and businesses to decorate their buildings and erect the Bahamian flag.

"The flag is one symbol which we all must rally (behind). The colours symbolise the image and aspirations of the people of the Bahamas. The design reflects aspects of the natural environment - sun, sand, and sea, and the economic and social development," he said.

Mr Thompson said officials also want radio stations to play Bahamian music throughout the day in a show of what it means to be Bahamian.