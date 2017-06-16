Young People Taking Up The Rangers Challenge

IT was a celebration of the achievements of brilliant young people as 408 Royal Bahamas Defence Force Rangers, both male and female took the challenge to set the standard of excellence in discipline, dedication and determination.

They all were successful in being officially inducted into the Rangers programme over the past several weeks.

The installation ceremony for the nation's builders took place on several Family Islands. On the island of Abaco, 31 students graduated from the programme. From Grand Bahama, 80 students completed the programme and 38 students from North Andros were successful. The final ceremony took place in New Providence on Saturday June 10 at the RBDF's Coral Harbour Base, where 259 students including nine from the Berry Islands graduated.

All of these promising youths have internalised the core values of the Rangers programme. They have also committed themselves to becoming productive citizens of the Bahamas and are determined to positively influence the lives of their peers and fellow youths.

RBDF Commodore Tellis A Bethel said: "They can do even greater to make the world a better place.

"They have tremendous potential, but it just needs to be channeled in a more positive way. The Rangers programme certainly offers the platform to do that."

Rangers Director Lieutenant Delvonne Duncombe is currently charged with driving the strategic vision for youth development called "Operation Regeneration".

This is intended to transform the Rangers programme into the Rangers National Youth Service with the hopes of establishing the Rangers Leadership Academy.

Successful Rangers graduates in North Andros were presented with gifts from the Bahamas Telecommunications Company, which is a corporate sponsor for the RBDF.

The ceremony consisted of a drill display by the Rangers drill team, a fitness and martial arts display and a physical fitness segment by some of the RBDF Rangers. The ceremony culminated with presentation of awards and certificates for academic achievement and leadership recognition to the students.