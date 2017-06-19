Grand Bahama ‘A Top Priority For The Government’

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

PRIME Minister Dr Hubert Minnis reassured residents at a victory celebration over the weekend that Grand Bahama is a top priority for his government and revealed some of the initiatives planned for the island.

He said that the hard work of governing has started and that change will come, but it would not be easy or an overnight fix.

Reviving the Grand Bahama economy, he said, is critical to achieving the country’s national development goals.

“The FNM administration will, along with other initiatives, roll out a workable plan for tourism in collaboration with key stakeholders,” he said.

The island’s tourism sector suffered a major blow following Hurricane Matthew in October 2016, which forced the closure of three major hotels that were significantly damaged.

The island’s hotel inventory was reduced by 40 per cent with the loss of 1,027 guest rooms on the Lucaya strip. The 482-room Memories Grand Bahama Beach Resort and the 545-room Breaker’s Cay section of the Grand Lucayan Resort have not re-opened since last October.

Dr Minnis said his administration would rebuild brand identity for Grand Bahama, making it a renowned duty-free shopping centre for residents and millions of visitors who come from Florida and around the world.

“Work has already begun to develop new products and market the strengths of each of these three destinations within Grand Bahama,” he said.

Dr Minnis also said the Freeport/Lucaya area will be positioned as a maritime, sports and wellness destination; East Grand Bahama as an eco-tourism mecca and West Grand Bahama as a vibrant cultural village.

Over the long-term, he stated that the government would work towards introducing legislation to make Grand Bahama attractive for international filmmakers to produce cinematic productions at a fraction of the cost, making the island a leading film location.

Dr Minnis also stated that there are new hospitality products which Grand Bahama can benefit from such as vacation rental homes, which are today operating outside of the normal regulations in the country.

“Such products will have to be registered with the Ministry of Tourism, and an appropriate taxation will be applied,” he said.

The prime minister expressed confidence that his team on Grand Bahama will work to bring meaningful change to the quality of life for Grand Bahamians.

“You have an incredible team who have already hit the ground running. Give them the opportunity to work and serve. I do not believe they will let you down,” he said on Saturday evening.

He also stressed that there is no room for petty politics. “Let us… make a new start in Grand Bahama. We must not only talk about the people, but we must ensure that it is really the people’s time.”

On May 10, the Free National Movement won all five House of Assembly seats for Grand Bahama.