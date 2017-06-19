Grand Bahamians Thanked For Their Support Of The Fnm

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

PRIME Minister Dr Hubert Minnis thanked Grand Bahamians for their overwhelming support on May 10 by delivering all five seats to the Free National Movement.

“Because of you, we ushered in a new era for the Bahamas and a new era for Grand Bahama. Grand Bahama our victory belongs to you,” he said at a victory celebration held at FNM Headquarters on West Atlantic Drive in Grand Bahama on Saturday evening.

It was Dr Minnis’ first visit to Grand Bahama since being sworn in as the country’s fourth prime minister.

Dr Minnis said that the people of Grand Bahama spoke loud and clear on May 10. “I am reminded of the biblical story when Jesus healed the ten lepers, and only one returned to say thank you. Grand Bahama I come here to say to you thank you for your unwavering support, for standing with me in good times and in bad times. And thank you for believing in this Bain Town boy,” he told the crowd.

“I remain humbled by your overwhelming support and confidence. I am honoured to serve as your prime minister.”

“I came to Grand Bahama, and I asked you for five seats, and you delivered all five for me. Would you believe there was no pain and I did not have to perform a caesarean section, you came on your own, unobstructed.”

He added: “In Marco City, you safely delivered one of the hardest working men on our team, thank you Marco City for giving us Michael Pintard. Pineridge you safely delivered the man with a heart, thank you Pineridge for giving us, Fredrick McAlpine. In Central Grand Bahama, you safely delivered a determined young, energetic young man, thank you for giving us, Iram Lewis. In West Grand Bahama and Bimini, you made history, you rewrote the history books, and you safely delivered a talented professional Bahamian woman. Thank for delivering Pakesia Parker Edgecombe. And now, for the first time in the history of Grand Bahama, you have a deputy prime minister and minister of finance. Thank you, East Grand Bahama for safely delivering Peter Turnquest.”

Prime Minister Minnis thanked the campaign workers for their hard work and sacrifice, and those who made a contribution to the campaign.

“I want to thank that young man before I won the election in Wendy’s who offered one dollar; he was ten years old, and he offered a dollar and said use this to defeat the PLP. He knows who he is.

“And thank you to those thousands who did not wear a red t-shirt or did not attend our rallies, but came out in large numbers and gave us their vote.”

Also delivering brief remarks, Deputy Prime Minister Peter Turnquest said many did not believe when FNM members campaigned and said that they would deliver all five seats in Grand Bahama.

“They said we might get three or four but not five, and well, you showed them, you gave us five. And we came to say thank you so much for helping us to rescue this country,” he said.

Mr Turnquest added that the work ahead is not easy and there will be no overnight success.

“You now heard… how bad things really are, and if we did not do what we did on May 10 how much worse it was going to be. And so, all of us together owe ourselves a loud round of applause.

“I want you to know we don’t take it lightly, we know the responsibility we have to each and every one you here and throughout this country. We will work very hard very diligently but most of all very honestly on your behalf,” he said.

He stressed that all is not lost for Grand Bahama.

“Grand Bahama is a wonderful island, with wonderful industrial people. We will pay you back. Your minister for Grand Bahama, deputy prime minister, minister of youth, sports and culture, parliamentary secretaries and MPs - we are all focused and determined, and I know we are going to turn this around,” Mr Turnquest said.