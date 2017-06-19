More Than 50 Arrests In Friday Night Police Operation

POLICE arrested more than 50 people during an operation on Friday night.

Among the arrests, one man was picked up for murder, another for operating a brothel, 14 Jamaican and Bahamian women were taken into custody for prostitution and 34 people were arrested for firearm and dangerous drugs possession.

Police also reported that they arrested two Royal Bahamas Defence Force (RBDF) officers along with two other men following the seizure of a quantity of dangerous drugs in separate incidents over a 24-hour period.

In the first incident, around 7pm on Thursday, officers from the Tourism Policing Unit on patrol in Marlborough Street observed a vehicle driving in a reckless manner. The officers signalled to the vehicle to stop and held up the two male occupants, one of whom was a RBDF officer, police said. A quantity of marijuana was found. The RBDF officer and the other man were taken into custody.

In the second incident, around 6pm on Friday, officers from the Tourism Policing Unit on patrol in the same area intercepted a Suzuki vehicle occupied by two men, one of whom was a RBDF officer. The officers searched the vehicle and found a quantity of marijuana. Both men were arrested.