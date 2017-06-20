Suspects Face Court Over Murder And Attempted Murder Charges

By LAMECH JOHNSON

Tribune Staff Reporter

ljohnson@tribunemedia.net

AN 18-year-old appeared in Magistrat’es Court yesterday accused of murder and attempted murder in connection with a recent fatal shooting that occurred 10 days ago.

Shawn Cox Jr of East Street South appeared before Deputy Chief Magistrate Andrew Forbes accused of intentionally causing the death of Livingston Morris and attempting to cause the death of Leroy Ferguson-Brown on June 10.

Cox Jr has been charged with murder under Section 291 (1)(B) of the Penal Code.

A charge under this section does not attract the discretionary death penalty if a conviction is reached at the end of trial.

According to police reports, around 4am on June 10 three men left a nightclub at a shopping complex on East Street South in a self-drive vehicle when occupants of a gold-coloured car pulled alongside them and fired several shots before speeding off. The men drove to the hospital where Morris died of his injuries and Ferguson-Brown was treated and discharged.

The third man was not injured, police said.

Cox jr was told at yesterday’s arraignment that he would not be allowed to enter a plea to the murder or attempted murder charges until he is formally arraigned before a judge of the Supreme Court.

The case is to be forwarded to the Supreme Court through the presentation of a voluntary bill of indictment scheduled for July 26.

Cox Jr was remanded to the Department of Correctional Services, but he has the right to apply for bail at the Supreme Court.

He has retained attorney Ian Cargill to defend him against the allegations.

In another arraignment, 22-year-old Shaquille Bodie stood before Deputy Chief Magistrate Forbes accused of attempting to cause the death of Leroy Ferguson on May 14.

Bodie was additionally charged with grievous harm in which it is alleged that he attacked Bradley Murphy on June 7.

While he was not allowed to enter a plea to the attempted murder charge due to its nature, Bodie elected to be tried in Magistrate’s Court on the latter offence and pleaded not guilty.

He will stand trial on September 22 for that charge.

Concerning the attempted murder case, he was informed that he will be allowed to enter a plea when he is formally arraigned before a judge of the Supreme Court.

That case is to be forwarded to the Supreme Court through the presentation of a voluntary bill of indictment on July 26.

He was remanded to the Department of Correctional Services, but has the right to apply for bail at the Supreme Court.