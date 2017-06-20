EDITOR, The Tribune.

Since May 10th, 2017, and especially after the Budget Speech, we have constantly listened to a litany of how there were some questionable and extraordinary spending, at almost all the Ministries. However, one thing that has not been said is - who authorised the payments?

There is a process…cheques and balances, so if all the talk from the Minister can be taken at face value, surely we have a larger problem than us kicking the previous Government out of office. We have seemingly a questionable senior civil service and managers of The People’s Money, in positions of responsibility but seemingly not accountable.

Whatever Ministry it is, a Minister cannot gallantly request a settlement, without the sign-off of the Ministry’s Permanent Secretary. Every Ministry has a financial officer, who also has to sign-off.

It seems, Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis, you got a bigger problem than winning office. You have to reform and check the whole Civil Service, especially those who are in the authorising of payments as a Minister on their own, cannot cause a Treasury payment to happen.

Tourism – the good Minister had better check, that what seems to be superficial look. There are Event Managers, for every event there is a Budget. Financial Manager Officer, they have to approve a payment. Permanent Secretary – ultimately responsible, all have to sign-off before a payment is made.

Minister – the previous Minister is gone, but you might still have the mice that he left behind, multiplying and being hidden by the political agenda of the party. Expose the alleged corruption. Minister, a hint to you…check those vendor contracts, where only three vendors quote. Check how many times the “same names come up”, event after event.

One thing is for sure Minnis & Co, had better prove what they are alleging and what they allege in the campaign, as very quickly we will be far more critical of you, as you will not be then the instrument of the People, but a party of flam. Talk it - prove it - and we want to see folks walking to the Magistrate’s Court very, very soon.

We might be sweeping the past Ministers out, and still have a bunch of scoundrels left behind.

ABRAHAM MOSS

Nassau,

June 16, 2017.