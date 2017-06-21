$25,000 Donation By Btc To Police Summer Camp

By DANIELLE BARNES

BTC has donated $25,000 towards the Royal Bahamas Police Force's annual summer youth camp, which provides a safe environment for young people who may otherwise be idle.

The summer youth programme was established in July 1993.

The camp aims to strengthen the relationship between police and young Bahamians. They work to encourage positive social interactions that promote co-operation, peaceful conflict resolution and moral character.

On June 26th, the RBPF will open its doors to more than 4,000 students. The camp will accommodate students ranging from ages 8-17 on multiple islands, some of which include New Providence, Grand Bahama and Cat Island.

Each camp has four leaders, two of whom are police officers and two civilians. Additionally, each camp has 15 instructors. This team prepares a daily schedule which includes activities such as sports, arts and crafts, and life skill developments. Students are also given the opportunity to go on many adventurous field trips during the duration of the camp.

At a press conference at police headquarters yesterday, Senior Assistant Commissioner of Police Stephen Dean expressed high regard for the role the RBPF plays in ensuring a productive and fruitful summer for young people.

"We found that during the summertime, our young people have the potential of being very idle," he said.

"They can get into anti-social behaviour and likewise drift into crime, so with the concept of this camp we believe that we have touched many young people."

Senior ACP Dean also said that the summer programme is a perfect place for students because it will provide a "safe and secure" environment.

BTC CEO Leon Williams said yesterday that the company is proud to sponsor a programme that positively influences young people.

Senior ACP Dean is grateful for this contribution because it allows the camp to live out its purpose of inspiring young people.

"With this amount we're getting, this will go a long way in putting smiles on our young people, inspiring their dreams [and] potential," he said.

Registration is free and parents can receive applications at any participating division police station. The camp ends on August 4.