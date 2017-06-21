Btc To Launch Free Wi-Fi Pilot For The Inner City

BTC has agreed to launch a pilot project offering free Wi-Fi in three public parks in the inner-city of New Providence, with a view to extending this project to additional areas, Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis announced yesterday.

As he wrapped up debate on the 2017-2018 Budget, Dr Minnis also said his administration will honour its pledge to provide value added tax (VAT) relief on basic breadbasket products. He said the Free National Movement will also provide incentives for the rejuvenation of inner-city communities.

Speaking on the proposed plan for free internet access, Dr Minnis said his administration is committed to a modern telecommunications infrastructure for all Bahamians.

He said he asked management at BTC to provide him with a proposal for free Wi-Fi in certain areas, prompting the committal to the pilot project.

"I have already commenced discussion with the members for St Barnabas, Bains and Grants Town and Centreville to assist in identifying suitable parks," Dr Minnis said in Parliament. "I note that certain controls will be implemented to block certain content. I will advise in due course of my discussions with BTC.

"I want to remind the residents of Gambier Village and of Mount Pleasant that you have not been forgotten and I hope to extend the facility to your community."

Dr Minnis said the possible introduction of free Wi-Fi in certain areas of New Providence will help to expand access to communications and internet technology for those who cannot easily afford it.

He also said: "We will, during this term, build a Native Food Market that will help to create many jobs and business opportunities, including for farmers and vendors, who will be able to supply Bahamians and tourists with a rich variety of Bahamian foodstuff."