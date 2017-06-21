Help The Animals

EDITOR, The Tribune.

IT is with great concern and frustration that I write this letter. I am an individual who believes in helping humans and animals. Today, however, I am focusing on the plight of stray animals on this island. I do what I can to assist dogs I come across daily. I give them food and water and if I notice an infection I purchase antibiotics to eradicate the minor problem. I see some dogs very seldom and there are others I feed daily.

In my past experience, I have come across dogs that are poisoned or injured and called the Humane Society to send help for the animals but no one showed up. I understand that the Humane Society is a busy organisation and I am not attacking them. They do the best that they can I am sure. However, when one comes across an injured animal you need someone to come right away. My fear is that cruel persons will hurt a vulnerable animal who is in no condition to run away or defend itself.

I have come across strays that need help on weekends and holidays and I have been told that there were no doctors available or on duty to help an injured animal or that the ambulance driver comes in after 8:30. This presents a problem for me when I have to go to work because I do not want to leave the injured animal alone.

The point of this letter is for me to cry out on behalf of the many stray animals on this island and ask for help for them. Again, the Humane Society does its best but if there is an individual who can start an organisation to help stray animals free of charge that would be great. Please do not tell me about animal control. As far as I know they catch dogs and put them to sleep. In addition I do not know how the persons there treat animals and they are not interested in giving treatment to injured or sick animals I am sure.

What occurred to me is to ask if private vets would be willing to treat a certain quota of stray animals every month free of charge. I would hope that it is not all about the money for them but rather about helping the animals in this country. Operation Pot cake needs to be resumed yearly for at least two weeks. This exercise helps to cut down on the unwanted dogs and cats in the country. Bahamian vets should not have a problem with this as the population that this is geared toward seldom or never take their animals to the vet as they cannot afford it.

Also the new government needs to ensure that laws concerning animal abuse and neglect are enforced and new laws need to be passed to fine or jail individuals who neglect or abuse animals. One who is cruel to an animal will have no problem being cruel to a human being.

Finally I am presently feeding a dog who has a large growth in the back of it. It needs to be removed surgically. The growth also has what seems to be holes in it. Someone please tell me who I can call to treat this dog and then find it a good home. If Kim Aranha can assist I pray she would respond to this article and let me know. If there are individuals with the means to help stray animals by paying for their care or taking them in please respond as well. The animals feel pain and hunger just like humans. Those who care and can help, please help.

Thank you and God bless you.

CONCERNED HELPER

Nassau,

June 16, 2017.