Updated: Nottage Is ‘Gravely Ill’ In Hospital

FORMER Minister of National Security Dr Bernard Nottage was in a “very troubling and grave state” in the Intensive Care Unit at Doctors Hospital up to press time, according to Progressive Liberal Party chairman Bradley Roberts.

In the latest update provided by Mr Roberts, he indicated that doctors were working hard to aid the veteran politician.

Mr Roberts said he remained in contact with the family of Dr Nottage throughout the day Wednesday, but did not say what the 71 year old was being treated for in hospital.

In a statement to the press earlier in the day, the family of Dr Nottage confirmed that he had been admitted to hospital and asked the public to respect their privacy.

The short statement read in full: “We wish to advise that Dr B J Nottage has been admitted to hospital. We thank you for your thoughts and prayers and appreciate your respect for the family’s privacy at this time.”

This comes more than a month after Dr Nottage appeared ill at a PLP campaign rally and almost five months after he appeared disoriented while addressing matters in the House of Assembly.

In February, Dr Nottage had risen to adjourn the House of Assembly but instead took a seconds-long pause that did not break until then House Speaker Dr Kendal Major prompted him.

Minutes earlier, Dr Nottage, who was serving in the capacity of leader of government business in the House of Assembly, appeared to slur his words when setting a date for adjournment of the lower chamber to February 5.

He repeated the word February several times with a smile seemingly acknowledging his earlier mispronunciation.

Upon leaving the lower chamber, numerous MPs expressed concern for Dr Nottage given the peculiar nature of his actions during such a routine exchange.

In the most recent incident, Dr Nottage had to be seen by a doctor on Thursday, April 2, for “dehydration” after slurring and stumbling over his words during his speech at a rally at RM Bailey Park.

Dr Nottage mispronounced words and had to constantly correct his sentences.

His dazed demeanour and incoherent speech led many in attendance to question his overall health at that time.

Dr Nottage was forced to wrap up his speech at the rally as the DJ played loud music to drown out his words.

The performance had sparked rumours that his behaviour was due to a more serious health condition or signalled his need to retire from frontline politics.

Over the course of his political career, Dr Nottage served as a Cabinet minister in one Pindling administration and two Christie administrations.

Dr Nottage was first appointed chairman of the National Insurance Board in 1982.

In the subsequent general election in 1987, Dr Nottage successfully contested the Garden Hills constituency.

In 1989, Dr Nottage was appointed minister of consumer affairs and then minister of education in 1990.

However, Dr Nottage left the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) to assist in the formation of the Coalition for Democratic Reform (CDR) and was elected leader of the third party in early 2000.

Dr Nottage unsuccessfully led the party into the 2002 general election.

In 2005, he returned to the then governing PLP and was afterwards appointed to the Senate.

Three months later, Dr Nottage was appointed Minister of Health and National Insurance by then Prime Minister Perry Christie.

In 2007, Dr Nottage was appointed leader of opposition business in Parliament and in 2012 leader of government business in Parliament.

Dr Nottage was defeated in the 2017 general election by 22-year-old Travis Robinson in the Bain and Grants Town constituency.

Dr Nottage is a trained gynaecologist and was a track and field athlete in his youth.