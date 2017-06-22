Updated: Nottage Is ‘Gravely Ill’ In Hospital

FORMER Minister of National Security Dr Bernard Nottage was in a “very troubling and grave state” in the Intensive Care Unit at Doctors Hospital up to press time, according to Progressive Liberal Party chairman Bradley Roberts.
In the latest update provided by Mr Roberts, he indicated that doctors were working hard to aid the veteran politician.
Mr Roberts said he remained in contact with the family of Dr Nottage throughout the day Wednesday, but did not say what the 71 year old was being treated for in hospital.
In a statement to the press earlier in the day, the family of Dr Nottage confirmed that he had been admitted to hospital and asked the public to respect their privacy.
The short statement read in full: “We wish to advise that Dr B J Nottage has been admitted to hospital. We thank you for your thoughts and prayers and appreciate your respect for the family’s privacy at this time.”
This comes more than a month after Dr Nottage appeared ill at a PLP campaign rally and almost five months after he appeared disoriented while addressing matters in the House of Assembly.
In February, Dr Nottage had risen to adjourn the House of Assembly but instead took a seconds-long pause that did not break until then House Speaker Dr Kendal Major prompted him.
Minutes earlier, Dr Nottage, who was serving in the capacity of leader of government business in the House of Assembly, appeared to slur his words when setting a date for adjournment of the lower chamber to February 5.
He repeated the word February several times with a smile seemingly acknowledging his earlier mispronunciation.
Upon leaving the lower chamber, numerous MPs expressed concern for Dr Nottage given the peculiar nature of his actions during such a routine exchange.
In the most recent incident, Dr Nottage had to be seen by a doctor on Thursday, April 2, for “dehydration” after slurring and stumbling over his words during his speech at a rally at RM Bailey Park.
Dr Nottage mispronounced words and had to constantly correct his sentences.
His dazed demeanour and incoherent speech led many in attendance to question his overall health at that time.
Dr Nottage was forced to wrap up his speech at the rally as the DJ played loud music to drown out his words.
The performance had sparked rumours that his behaviour was due to a more serious health condition or signalled his need to retire from frontline politics.
Over the course of his political career, Dr Nottage served as a Cabinet minister in one Pindling administration and two Christie administrations.
Dr Nottage was first appointed chairman of the National Insurance Board in 1982.
In the subsequent general election in 1987, Dr Nottage successfully contested the Garden Hills constituency.
In 1989, Dr Nottage was appointed minister of consumer affairs and then minister of education in 1990.
However, Dr Nottage left the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) to assist in the formation of the Coalition for Democratic Reform (CDR) and was elected leader of the third party in early 2000.
Dr Nottage unsuccessfully led the party into the 2002 general election.
In 2005, he returned to the then governing PLP and was afterwards appointed to the Senate.
Three months later, Dr Nottage was appointed Minister of Health and National Insurance by then Prime Minister Perry Christie.
In 2007, Dr Nottage was appointed leader of opposition business in Parliament and in 2012 leader of government business in Parliament.
Dr Nottage was defeated in the 2017 general election by 22-year-old Travis Robinson in the Bain and Grants Town constituency.
Dr Nottage is a trained gynaecologist and was a track and field athlete in his youth.
Comments
birdiestrachan 21 hours, 43 minutes ago
I hope he feels better very soon. and that the great physician will be at his side.
banker 18 minutes ago
Dr. Minnis, the great physician?
licks2 21 hours, 2 minutes ago
I hope he is well. . .
ThisIsOurs 20 hours, 44 minutes ago
Do well Dr Nottage
Sickened 19 hours, 52 minutes ago
He should be at PMH. Why would a proud, long serving PLP ex-minister choose to go to a private hospital instead of the hospital that he and his ilk created for the people. Has he no faith in the facility????? Makes me wonder if PMH is only good for the people kept poor by the PLP.
Well_mudda_take_sic 19 hours, 50 minutes ago
I can't help but think that many victims of murder and other horribly violent crimes over the last five years or so might still be alive today had this man been up to the tasks that fell within his portfolio as Minister of National Security under the last government.
sheeprunner12 19 hours, 6 minutes ago
The Good Lord is coming to take ALL of the old PLPs out of their misery ........ We just hope that BJ is not going to the grave with secrets that Marvin Dames and Carl Bethel need urgently
birdiestrachan 18 hours, 49 minutes ago
Death will come to all , and who knows for whom the bell tolls. Death and life is in the hands of God and not in the hands of the sheep runner.
tell_it_like_it_is 17 hours, 37 minutes ago
Be careful not to take the Lord's name in vain, everyone. I think everyone should stick to politics.
I do wish him well as I would any of my fellow man who falls ill and has a family who loves them and is praying for them.
sheeprunner12 17 hours, 31 minutes ago
I agree ........ maybe the Good Lord will treat them like He did Pharaoh (He hardened his heart) ........ The PLP have misused God's authority for too long ....... God is a just Judge
Truism 8 hours, 43 minutes ago
He certainly it. He just allows you to run on and on with your jaundice drivel. SAD!
Socrates 5 hours, 50 minutes ago
Dr. Nottage is an accomplished citizen of this country. regardless of his politics and whatever i may think about that, i respect his contribution and wish peace and comfort for his family and a speedy recovery if it be the Lord's will..
John 3 hours, 10 minutes ago
When Dr. Nottage abandoned his own political party to join forces with the PLP, he did not realize the price he would be paying for it. Perry Christie placed Dr. Nottage in one of the most demanding and stressful posts available and kept him there without giving him a chance to catch his breath and breathe. Anyone who knows him, knows Dr. Nottage did his best. And from all accounts and purposes, Dr. Bernard Nottage was not among those tainted ones who who raped,robbed and ravished the national purse and squandered the people's money. Not once was his name called. Wishing a speedy and successful recovery.
Reality_Check 2 hours, 55 minutes ago
"...not among the tainted ones...." You must be kidding! I know for a fact that....well, on second thought somethings are best said at a more appropriate time.
banker 15 minutes ago
Here is the Biblical verse justifying the smiting, jailing and hanging of all PLPs in the last government:
Joshua 10:19
Pursue your enemies and attack them in the rear. Do not allow them to enter their cities, for the LORD your God has delivered them into your hand."
Let the smiting begin. Every PLP will be attacked in the rear, except those who prefer it.
