Lcis Celebrates Largest Graduating Class In Its History

ON Thursday June 8, Lyford Cay International School (LCIS) celebrated its largest graduating class in history at the British Colonial Hilton.

The 20 International Baccalaureate (IB) graduates have received over $648,000 in scholarships to attend top universities in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada and Europe. The list of elite universities includes the University of Oxford, University of Pennsylvania, Georgetown University, McGill University and the University of Toronto. All of the graduates were accepted to their first-choice school.

The commencement address was given by Dr Andrew Serazin, president of the Templeton World Charity Foundation, who said "this world could be one filled with abundance - alive with intelligence and wonder - almost magical in its promise" if young people accept the "great project" of their lives, by sharing their inherent gifts with the world.

LCIS principal Dr Stacey Bobo also shared inspiring remarks with the class, explaining that although the world is currently affected by division and intolerance, "we send away 20 individuals who are prepared to make the world a better place, 20 individuals who gracefully represent our most cherished values: compassion, tolerance, a love of diversity, and tenacity."

Dr Bobo strongly encouraged the graduates to "keep the IB learner profile traits close to your hearts...and most importantly, continue to dedicate yourselves to purposes larger than yourselves."

The aim of all IB programmes is to develop internationally minded people who help to create a better and more peaceful world.

Co-Valedictorian Tennyson Bush told his fellow graduates: "Be happy, but pursue joy. Joy is found in a life of meaning - a life that is about something bigger than yourself...use the gifts, talents and abilities God has given each of you to change the world in a way that only you can."

These words were similarly echoed by Co-Valedictorian Frances Hawkins who encouraged fellow graduates to find and then work tirelessly towards the purposes of their lives, saying: "It is through individual determination to achieve not only grand public goals, but more personal ones, that society begins to flourish and grow."

Students were presented their diplomas by Dr Bobo and the co-chairs of the LCIS board of directors, Bruce Fernie and Bryan A Glinton.