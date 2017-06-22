Police Hold Walkabout

By RICARDO WELLS

Tribune Staff Reporter

POLICE yesterday conducted a walkabout in the community of Rock Crusher, aiming to improve relations with area residents and businesses.

Led by Senior Assistant Commissioner of Police Stephen Dean, a team of officers consisting of representatives from the force's Urban Renewal Fort Charlotte branch and Southern District command unit, walked the area yesterday morning, passing out pamphlets containing safety tips and other important information to residents and motorists.

"This is a continuation of the force's strategy to increase police visibility and to be constantly in touch with our stakeholders, the residents of these communities," Senior ACP Dean said.

"No community is different from the next, so throughout New Providence you will constantly see the police doing this, just about every day (or in some cases) on a weekly basis; police officers are in touch with the residents."

Senior ACP Dean added that most residents often want to talk with officers "one-on-one".

"They want to see their police officers. There might be some concerns that they want to share that they don't want the public to know," he told the press at the conclusion of Wednesday's walkabout.

"We glean a number of things from these walkabouts and I tell you, there is no sacrifice you can make. You can have all the technology in the world, but that one-on-one, person-to-person talk has been very successful for us and been very beneficial for us."

While canvassing the community Wednesday, The Tribune interviewed several residents who expressed gratitude for the continued presence of officers throughout the community.

Many of the residents questioned by reporters yesterday indicated that life in Rock Crusher has gone relatively undisturbed by the rash of crime gripping the nation in recent years.

Reginald Smith, a resident of Rock Crusher for the past 45 years, said: "It has been relatively good, other than the crime periodically over the years mainly due to people (that are) new coming in the area."

Mr Smith, an employee of the Botanical Gardens, added: "Everybody somewhat lives together, other than one or two people doing what they have to do, but on the basic, everything is all right."

Similar sentiments were shared just down the block when Wheatly Robert Wilson, a retired police constable and member of the first all-Bahamian cohort of officers, was interviewed by reporters.

While he admitted that he is concerned about the nation's overall approach to crime, Mr Wilson applauded the effort he has seen by officers in his community.

Now the purveyor of a corner store, Mr Wilson said he has seen and heard about situations going on in the community, adding that frequent patrols and quick interventions by officers has kept things from spiralling out of control on a number of occasions.

However, in the midst of his praise for police, Mr Wilson did offer some criticisms.

"The police, they are not like years gone by. They are kind of slack," he said.

Community pastor, Bishop G Elton Major added: "The area has its challenges, but the people in this community have never been a problem to me, nor to this church."

Bishop Major's church, The Church of City of Israel International Covenant Church, moved into the Rock Crusher area eight years ago.

When asked for his feelings about the area, he likened it to a Family Island community; one filled with persons that "look out" for others.

"I've heard a lot of horror stories about this area, but I have never seen anything like that. I've heard since I've been here, but for the most I find that persons that are not a part of this community are the persons who come in the community and do certain stuff.

"But the people who live in the Rock Crusher community are people who care and are concerned about one another and, like I said, it is like a Family Island environment.

"Whenever you hear about something happening in this community it is normally somebody who is not from this community."

Wednesday's walkabout came ahead of the start of the RBPF's annual summer camp, which is set to get underway next week.

The camp is expected to host more than 4,000 children at centres throughout the country.

Senior ACP Dean said of the camp yesterday: "Our summer camp is a six-week programme, so simultaneously while we are (conducting this walkabout), officers are giving information about the summer programme, particularly for this area. We want those children to have the same opportunity as the children out west, the children out east, wherever."

He added: "Everywhere in New Providence you must have the same opportunity because sometimes, particularly in communities like this, children are disadvantaged; they don't have the opportunities, but for the police summer camp, we have provided them with an opportunity and an alternative."

The camp will start Monday and will continue until August 4.