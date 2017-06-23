Ag Distances Office From Plp Misfeasance Allegations On Social Media

By AVA TURNQUEST

Tribune Chief Reporter

aturnquest@tribunemedia.net

ATTORNEY General Carl Bethel yesterday distanced his office from allegations of misfeasance made against the former Progressive Liberal Party government in the House of Assembly and on social media.

Mr Bethel stressed that the Office of the Attorney General would not get involved in the "day-to-day political wrangling on these issues", adding that there were "different considerations" in the exercise of his duties.

He underscored the balancing act between his political appointment and the independence mandated by his office during his contribution to the 2017/2018 Budget debate in the Senate.

"I want it clear that I continually caution the press," he said, "that the Attorney General is not a minister that can be questioned on everything that happens to be said by someone somewhere else and expect to get an answer because he has to exercise quasi-judicial functions with the utmost seriousness and utmost dedication to upholding the law and the constitution."

His statement follows accusations levelled by Works Minister Desmond Bannister, who told Parliament that some members of the Christie administration are “guilty” of misfeasance.

Mr Bannister suggested that Mr Bethel will have to determine if they should be held liable for the “millions” in taxpayer dollars that were awarded in questionable contracts.

In the Senate yesterday, Mr Bethel issued a scathing rebuke of the former government's management of the country's affairs, which he asserted led Bahamians to express their "deep disquiet and visceral disgust" by voting the party out of office.

"Bahamians would have also heard repeated calls for the Attorney General to initiate ‘investigations’ of these apparent or suggested “abuses” or alleged acts of “misfeasance‘," he said.

"This is the situation which now confronts us. As Shakespeare wrote, ‘something is rotten in the State…’. People feel it, they sense it and the Parliamentary Debate in the Other Place has raised questions which might tend to support the perceptions and the angst of the public, as expressed in that Other Place and in social media.

He continued: "People want transparency, they want a full accounting. They are aware of legal developments in the Caribbean Court of Justice which enshrined the ability to sue former Ministers of government for the Civil Tort of Misfeasance in a Public Office, but which case also referred to touched upon the Criminal cause of action for Misconduct in Public Office."

Standing on a point of order, Mr Mitchell accused Mr Bethel of holding the threat of prosecution over the heads of himself and PLP senator Michael Darville, both of whom are former Cabinet ministers.

"Is an allegation being made about one of us committed some act of malfeasance?" Mr Mitchell asked, "if not this act of holding some threat over people's head needs to be withdrawn because I know of no act of malfeasance on my part, neither by this member and that's what the implicit threat is and impugning the characters of two people in here. I object to it."

Mr Bethel explained that while he premised his remarks on allegations made in the House of Assembly, he had not stated or raised any allegation of malfeasance. He said his intent was to make clear to the Bahamian people and media that his office would not "be bouncing around or chasing a headline, giving a snippet of a statement".

Mr Bethel added: "That is not the way this office operates, that is what I sought to make clear."

To this, Mr Mitchell said: "Don't come here being fast and lose, don't try to be quick and clever. If you have something, some act of malfeasance against the two people in here say so, but don't stand up here with the sword of Damocles."

The “sword of Damocles” is an allusion commonly used to refer to or encapsulate an imminent and ever-present peril faced by those in positions of power, or denotes the sense of foreboding engendered by a precarious situation.

In law, malfeasance refers to intentional conduct that is illegal or wrongful. Misfeasance is used to describe an act that is not illegal but is improperly performed. Nonfeasance refers to a failure to act where there was a duty to act.