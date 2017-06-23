'Commercially Sensitive' Elements Of Baha Mar Deal Kept Sealed

ATTORNEY General Carl Bethel said the government agreed to keep elements of its Baha Mar agreement with China Export-Import Bank sealed because of the commercially sensitive nature of the material.

"We are cognizant that there remain commercially sensitive documents which were sealed at the request of the private parties to the Baha Mar matter, and which remain sealed pursuant to the Court's order," he said during his contribution to the budget debate in the Senate. "After careful review and discussion with the other parities, we are of the view that those documents should remain sealed for the time being, for the legal reasons which have been given by the judge. Those reasons were that the documents should remain sealing to preserve the integrity of the sales process, which remains a commercially live issue."

Regarding a Claims Committee established by the previous administration to pay creditors of Baha Mar the money owed to them, Mr Bethel said $101.5 million have been paid to settle all payments.

He said to his understanding, $2.6 million is being held in escrow to pay preferential creditors of Baha Mar, who are mainly foreign expatriate workers. He said this issue remains subject to the Supreme Court's ruling concerning the Export-Import bank's obligation to pay such claims from their secured assets.

He said: "This Government has made it clear that it would certainly have taken a different approach to the way legal and other matters were handled in respect of the Baha Mar matter. However, no one can deny the importance of the project to the economy and people of The Bahamas. Furthermore, as we have seen demonstrated on more than one occasion, the fortunes of a development of this magnitude have the capacity to affect our international financial ratings. Even though we may disapprove of the way certain legal and other matters were handled in respect of the Baha Mar matter, as a responsible Government, we will do everything to facilitate the completion, sale, and opening of the Resort, so that the full measure of its potential economic benefits can be realized for the Bahamian people."