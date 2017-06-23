Editorial: Time For An Overhaul Of Tourism Policy

THE possibility of establishing normal relations between the USA and Cuba has always been seen as a potential threat to our tourism industry here in The Bahamas. If the restrictions on American visitors to the island were lifted, its attractions as a tourist destination are obvious because of its rarity value and its inherent historical interest as well as the same sun, sea and sand that we ourselves offer. So, despite President Trump’s recent move to reverse his predecessor’s relaxation of the travel rules, there is no room for complacency because tour group visits will still be permitted.

Since tourism is a mainstay of the Bahamian economy, we believe that the competition from Cuba and from other rivals in the Caribbean region, which is constantly growing as they improve their own tourism product, makes it important for the new government to take a hard overall look at what we offer visitors and how we can improve it. Likewise, it is important to re-examine the government’s role in promoting, supporting and regulating tourism, not least in light of the PLP government’s reprehensible involvement in the Baha Mar project and the alleged chicanery associated with it.

Such a review does not imply that the Ministry of Tourism itself is failing to do its job properly, though there have been setbacks recently like the Fyre Festival fiasco that resulted partly from lack of adequate official scrutiny and created damaging international publicity for The Bahamas. But with a new and vigorous minister in place, who is renowned for his no-nonsense approach, the time seems ripe for a wide ranging reassessment. It is important, in particular, to examine the balance between attracting foreign investment in the sector without permitting huge developments inimical to the environment (what is happening now in Bimini should be a cautionary tale) and developing other areas like local cultural attractions and ecotourism with its enormous potential which has been neglected over the years.

With so much on its plate, such a major review may not be at the top of the government’s agenda, but we were encouraged by the Prime Minister’s address last week to the annual meeting of the Bahamas Hotel and Tourism association in which he set out his government’s tourism strategy.

While recognising the vital contribution made by the existing multinational resorts, boutique hotels, fishing lodges, tour companies, water sports operators and others, Dr Minnis nonetheless stressed the need for further diversification to cover the country’s history and culture – its music and dance, arts, folklore and variety of sporting facilities – in order to show that we have more to offer the interested visitor than simply lying on a beach and soaking up the sun.

His plan to strengthen the links between foreign direct investment and home-grown businesses, thereby encouraging local entrepreneurship, seems to be based on what he has termed an ‘incentive framework’. This is surely to be welcomed, though we hope the government will apply any new financial incentives with due care lest the practice is allowed to drift into tax dollars being used as subsidies simply to prop up individual companies. More importantly, the government ought to be cutting red tape and limiting regulation so as to improve the ease of doing business across-the- board.

Admirable as the Prime Minister’s so-called ‘master plan’ appears to be, we urge him at the same time to take urgent action in relation to Bay Street which cruise ship visitors encounter as soon as they disembark. There has been much talk of revitalising the area but successive plans never seem to be implemented. In particular, East Bay Street has become an eyesore and an embarrassment. With so many false starts, the time has come for government to provide leadership and direction in order to stimulate action.

A visitor’s overall experience of our country is what counts if the word is to be spread that it really is ‘better in The Bahamas’, so the government also needs to look at the broader picture. It is encouraging that many practical aspects of local life work well; for example, our hotels, banks, supermarkets, medical and dental services, pharmacies, gas stations, restaurants and wine stores, to name just a few. But all these are run by the private sector. The electricity supply remains unreliable (despite being partially privatised) and it is now widely recognised that the provision of services is better managed by private businesses. One glaring example of public sector inadequacy is our woefully inefficient postal service which has deteriorated to an alarming extent in recent years and has now become a disgrace. The failings of the Post Office affect businesses and private citizens alike, including our visitors. The government should take immediate measures to manage it properly or, in the longer term, privatise it.

More generally, these are still early days for the new administration, and its overall performance so far has been more than satisfactory. But, unless it produces meaningful long-term results, the honeymoon will not last. In light of the almost daily revelations about the Christie government’s financial malfeasance, the public’s demand for accountability of its political leaders continues to grow.

Moving forward, people want transparency and efficiency in handling the country’s affairs. As our major industry, tourism in particular needs effective organization and management in order to achieve maximum benefit for the nation as a whole. We are confident that the dynamic new minister directly responsible will rise to the challenge.