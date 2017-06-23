Independence Celebration Budget Slashed By $900,000

By RICARDO WELLS

Tribune Staff Reporter

rwells@tribunemedia.net

ORGANISERS of the country's 44th independence anniversary celebration are promising a festive and memorable experience, this despite plans to have its budget slashed by an estimated $900k amid country's current financial climate.

Fort Charlotte MP Mark Humes, who was appointed as Chairman of the Independence Committee earlier this month, on Friday made the announcement during a press conference at the Churchill Building, downtown Nassau.

"The budget for this year's activities has again been reduced. I think we are aware of the economic climate in the country right now. We need to, sort of, tighten our belts," Mr Humes told reporters when questioned on the budget allocation for this year's schedule of celebrations.

He later added when pressed on the extent of the cutbacks: "A ballpark of how much it has been reduced by, I will say about $900k."

This declaration would place this year's budget at around $100k.

The former government spent around $1m in 2016 and an estimated $1.1m in 2015.

The lowered budget is expected to cover festivities hosted and planned for New Providence, with an announcement on budgets for family islands and international celebrations is expected in the coming weeks.

Notwithstanding the budget restraints, Mr Humes said this year's celebration, under the theme "Toward the Rising Sun: One God, One People, One Bahamas", will "remain at the same level or far exceed the ones we have done in the past".

He added: "As usual, the anniversary week is a major production carried out by a large number of individuals and so it, therefore, gives me great pleasure to introduce you and the public to some of the individuals, the movers and shakers, who have come together as programme planners, event organisers, project executors and policy advisors for this herculean effort."

According to organisers, festivities are expected to commence with the start of the annual Junkanoo Summer Festival at Arawak Cay on Saturday, July 1.

A day later, a national beat the retreat will be hosted in Rawson Square at 5:30pm, followed by a National Children's Choir concert on July 3 at the Dundas Centre for the Performing Arts.

Later that week, July 6, officials will open the Bahamas Press Club Art Exhibition at the Central Bank, which is expected to continue until July 28.

National Pride Day celebrations are scheduled to take place on July 7, in Rawson Square at 10am.

The traditional Clifford Park events will begin on Sunday, July 9, at 8pm, with an ecumenical service, and culminates with the flag raising at midnight.

The People’s Love and Unity Rush is also scheduled for midnight on Bay Street.

On Monday, July 10, a State Reception will take place at Government House from 6-8pm.

Other events on the calendar include Culturama - Liturgical Dance Parade and Concert, July 10; and the Commonwealth Youth Games, July 18 through 23.

The celebrations come to an end on Saturday, July 29, with the conclusion of the Junkanoo Summer Festival at midnight.