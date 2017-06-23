Plp Senator Dares Fnm To Send Any Criminality Information To Police

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

BELIEVING the Progressive Liberal Party has captured the bluff of the new administration, Senator Dr Michael Darville dared Cabinet ministers yesterday to send the information they have about criminality of former PLP ministers to the police.

Failing this, the FNM should get down to the business of governing, Dr Darville said.

His comments came after Attorney General Carl Bethel said nothing revealed during the recent budget debate in the House of Assembly raises any criminal concerns.

His comments drew outrage across social media among Bahamians eager to see someone be held liable for the alleged fiscal mismanagement described by ministers.

In the Senate Friday Mr Bethel also noted that the government is not broke even though it has a liquidity problem.

"The majority of their contributions (in Parliament) were about alleged PLP corruption and who got what government contracts," Dr Darville said about FNM ministers. "I believe the Bahamian people are saturated with all this political posturing and are ready for this government to put plans in place that would bring relief to the poor by creating jobs."

"In an interview on the evening last night, the Attorney General admitted no formal complaint has been filed by any government official, or citizen, that would substantiate the claims made in the lower house."

"It is my sincere belief that if the Free National Movement can prove acts of criminality by any former minister or public servant, they should forward that information to the police and allow the authorities to take legal action or make the allegations outside these honourable chambers."

Dr Darville also blasted the government for borrowing what he considered an unprecedented $722 million.

"This voodoo style economics of trying to borrow their way out of debt appears to be the first part of the FNM's plan to turn the Bahamian economy around," he said. "What is ironic is that this same scenario was predicted by many local prophets during the election campaign who clearly articulated that the Free National Movement win the general election, the first thing they would do is increase borrowing. It appears now that these prophecies have come to pass."