Six Public Private Partnerships Put On Hold By Ag's Office

ATTORNEY General Carl Bethel yesterday revealed that his office has put six public private partnerships on hold, one of them including a grant of 30 acres of Crown land that was executed "days, if not on the day" before the election.

Mr Bethel said it was initially believed that only one contract had been formalized. However, it was later discovered that two other contracts were entered into for two of the public-private partnerships (PPP’S) without oversight from the Attorney General's office.

He said that one of the contracts was signed on May 9.

The PPP contracts include proposals to: "construct an administrative office building on 30 acres of prime agricultural Crown Land on Gladstone Road; reconstruct an administrative office for the Administrator and Police Station in Harbour Island, entered into with the same company that had agreed to build the Gladstone Road complex; construct a new Administrator’s office and Police Station in Eight Mile Rock; construct a new General Post Office at the Independence Drive Plaza; construct a new building to house the Road Traffic Department at TWD Highway and Knowles Drive and provide contractual works pursuant to a scope of works, which had no pricing information, all in respect of the Fox Hill Community Centre".

For the company that had undertaken the two jobs at Gladstone Road and in Harbour Island, the MOUs were combined, according to Mr Bethel.

"That MOU called for the 30 acres to be granted to the builder by a Crown Grant," Mr Bethel said, "so that it could then lease the same land back to the government. The transfer of title was said to be so as to enable that builder to borrow necessary funds from a Bank to fund the construction.

"I am informed, that the Crown Grant was executed by the former government within days, if not on the day, of the general elections."

Mr Bethel continued: "It now transpires, so far as we know now, that in fact two other contracts were entered into, one for the new General Post Office, and the third for the Eight Mile Rock building. Officials of my Ministry, although they were briefed and working on the proposed contracts, had not “signed off”, or given the O.K., to the signing of these two contracts, and were never informed that officials in another Ministry had gone ahead, and signed them, one on the 9th May, 2017, a day before the general elections.

"All of these MOUs or contracts," he said, "have now been put on hold pending a thorough review to determine if they or any one of them are truly in the best interests of the People, in respect of their pricing or other terms and conditions, and whether there was anything untoward in respect of any of them."