Davis Says Fnm 'Climb Down' Shows Deceit In Campaign

OFFICIAL Opposition Leader Philip “Brave” Davis has accused the Minnis administration of a “breathtaking climb down” over its seemingly reversed position on Baha Mar, which he said was part of the Free National Movement’s election campaign of “deceit”.

The statement from the Progressive Liberal Party leader came days after Attorney General Carl Bethel told The Tribune there is nothing “unusual” in the documents relating to Baha Mar’s sale to Chow Tai Fook Enterprises.

Mr Davis said the FNM acted in “desperation” while in opposition by suggesting there was something illegal or unethical in the documents relating to the mega resort’s sale and remobilisation. He also questioned what the FNM “promised” Baha Mar’s original developer Sarkis Izmirlian for his support.

“Last week, with great fanfare, Prime Minister Minnis announced in the House of Assembly that the Baha Mar deal had been unsealed,” Mr Davis’ statement noted. “However, he did not have the courage to own up to the facts of the deal, which he left to the attorney general, Carl Bethel, QC. The attorney general revealed that there is nothing out of the ordinary about the Baha Mar agreement. He recommended that the government honour the lawful contracts of the previous administration. He said there was nothing unconscionable about the deal. And he said there was no basis to go back on the arrangements.

“He even conceded that the heads of agreement, already released by the Christie administration, was the only part of the deal that should be in the public domain, as the remainder of the terms were commercially sensitive, and should remain sealed for the time being. This is not only a breathtaking climb down by the FNM government, but an admission. . . of the campaign of deceit which they have waged against the Progressive Liberal Party and the Bahamian people.

“They say ‘it’s the people’s time,’ but how can we trust these people? For almost two years, the FNM told the Bahamian people that the Baha Mar deal was not real. And then last August, under the PLP government, the deal was accepted by the Supreme Court. For almost two years the FNM told the Bahamian people that Bahamian employees, contractors and franchisees, who were owed millions of dollars by the failed developer Sarkis Izmirlian, for almost two years the FNM told the Bahamian people that they would not be paid. And then, by last November, Bahamians were paid what they were owed. For almost two years the FNM told the Bahamian people that the development would never open, and then Baha Mar opened (partly) in April. And, in desperation, the FNM spent almost a year, saying day after day, week after week, that there was something illegal or unethical in the Baha Mar documents sealed in the Supreme Court.

“How can Bahamians trust the FNM? We know from the budget and the debate which followed, that the FNM government has no vision, no policies and no plans. We know that already the divisions which have torn the party apart over the past five years, are resurfacing. And we already hear whispers of the rising tide of panic in the government, because of the hundreds of casual promises made, many of which cannot be kept.”

Mr Davis said the PLP has “heard the people’s desire for change” and the party is “listening and introducing the reforms” to bring about this change.

He continued: “We have offered to be constructive partners with the government, and yet they have chosen to squander their political honeymoon on a fruitless witch hunt, which has led them down the path of (making more accusations) within the privileged walls of Parliament.

“The saga of Baha Mar tells it all. They have appointed a minister of tourism who, by his very job, has a fundamental conflict of interest in Baha Mar. The success of Baha Mar speaks directly to his failure. And they have a foreign supporter in Sarkis Izmirlian, who was given the seat of honour at the swearing-in of the prime minister, and whose failure is also highlighted by the success of Baha Mar. What did the FNM promise Mr Izmirlian to secure his support during the election?”

Minister of Tourism Dionisio D’Aguilar served as a director of Baha Mar before the property was placed into liquidation. Government officials have said this does not equate to a conflict.

“The prime minister must apologise to the country,” Mr Davis continued. “He must rid himself of those ministers who already have extensive conflicts of interest. Rather than waste time victimising ordinary Bahamians who have worked honestly in the people’s interest, he should focus on delivering the change which he so rashly promised. It is a matter of trust.”

Last week, Senator Bethel told this newspaper: “We said if there was anything untoward or conflicts of interest with these people we would renegotiate. But there is nothing that calls for renegotiation. There is nothing particularly unusual in the documents.”

He also said: “And concerning the joint promotional commitment, well that’s the same thing that occurred with Atlantis. So there is nothing that infringes on the most favoured nation agreement.”

On that same day, he told reporters outside of the Senate: “What was said during the campaign was that if there was anything objectionable or contrary to the interest of the Bahamian people then there may be some need to go back. I don’t think anybody has found a reason.

“People may argue about well, (what about) all these work permits or whatever, but is there anything fundamentally unconscionable? No.”

Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis announced on Tuesday night in Parliament that the heads of terms relating to Baha Mar’s sale was approved for release by the Supreme Court last Thursday, before he tabled the agreement, which he said fulfilled a campaign promise by the governing FNM.

However, he added that other “sensitive” documents relating to the sale remain under a court seal.

The heads of agreement with Baha Mar and the government was released by the outgoing Christie administration at the end of April.