Man Held Over Ammunition Discovery

POLICE in Bimini arrested a 33-year-old Bahamian man after a large seizure of ammunition on Friday.

Shortly before 7pm, while on routine patrol in South Bimini in the area of a marina, officers searched a blue and white 22ft unregistered vessel docked at that marina and discovered on board in a compartment 489 .9mm rounds, 50 .357 rounds, 250 .40 rounds, 50 .44 rounds and 391 .45 rounds of ammunition, totaling 1,239 rounds.

A suspect is expected to be formally arraigned in Magistrate’s Court early next week. The investigation into this matter is continuing.