Plp Told ‘Seek Redemption, Not Justification’

By SANCHESKA DORSETT

Tribune Staff Reporter

sdorsett@tribunemedia.net

THE Office of the Prime Minister has urged the Progressive Liberal Party to seek redemption from the Bahamian people, rather than attempt to explain away or justify “years of mismanaging the country”.

In a statement, the OPM responded to former Deputy Prime Minister and current Official Opposition Leader Phillip “Brave” Davis, who denied last week that the former PLP administration abused public funds and accused Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis of seeking to portray members of the PLP as “crooks” in an attempt to cover “his inability to lead”.

Mr Davis’ comments came days after Dr Minnis revealed several points of concern over public contracts, including that one vendor received more than $8m to clean up New Providence in the wake of Hurricane Matthew.

In a riveting contribution to the budget debate in the House of Assembly, the prime minister said upon his review of payments made to various vendors, he was “astonished” by the payouts made to Johnathan Ash.

There were 46 transactions made to this vendor through several of his companies, Dr Minnis said, as he revealed that in at least two separate instances, Mr Ash received multiple cheques in one day. He also received $151,000 on May 9, just one day before the election.

In response, Mr Davis said he did not know what specific process resulted in Mr Ash’s selection and claimed that former Labour and National Insurance Minister Shane Gibson, the hurricane czar, was head of processes related to such matters.

Mr Davis said his ministry had “some technical responsibilities” but was not involved in the selection of contractors.

“A contract for $1,057,560 was signed with Ash Enterprises for cleaning services and cheques were issued at the direction of the Cabinet of the Bahamas,” the statement from the OPM noted. “It is troubling that in a no bid arrangement, $7 million was issued via 46 payments in response to bills submitted by Mr Ash. Sometimes multiple submissions were made through the Ministry of Works and others, the National Recovery and Reconstruction Unit.

“All of this while some small vendors found it extremely difficult, if not impossible to receive payments for much smaller amounts. One vendor has been attempting to collect a $1,500 cheque since last November to no avail. It is time for Mr Davis and his fellow Cabinet members to simply accept that he and his government mismanaged the affairs of the country, has been caught out and seek to redeem themselves in the eyes of the Bahamian people.”

The statement also responded to Mr Davis‘ claims that the Christie administration “withdrew” from the Caribbean Catastrophe Risk Insurance Facility (CCRIF) “after careful consideration” and advice from several technical government agencies.

Dr Minnis told parliamentarians last week that the former government missed out on a more than $31m insurance payout because it opted not to pay the country’s premium to CCRIF.

However, Mr Davis said after the country was denied a claim made to CCRIF following the passage of Hurricane Joaquin in 2015, a committee formed from technical officers in the Ministry of Finance, the Met Department and the Port Department, found that it was “ineffective to continue with insurance” from the CCRIF, adding that “it would be more cost effective if the government self-insured.”

“Former Minister Davis is well aware that the job of technical officers is to provide technical advice and it is the responsibility of the government to either accept or reject the advice,” the OPM’s statement said.

“Once they act on the advice they must take full responsibility for the outcome and must never ever lay blame for their decision on the technical officers who gave them advice. That is how our system works.”