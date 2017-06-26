Updated: Two-Year-Old Girl Killed In Car Crash

By SANCHESKA DORSETT

Tribune Staff Reporter

A two-year-old girl is dead after she was thrown in a traffic accident from the car her mother was driving Saturday afternoon.

The tragic accident took place shortly after 6pm on John F Kennedy Drive.

Office-in-Charge of the Traffic Division, Assistant Superintendent Craig Stubbs said two vehicles, which were travelling west on JFK Drive, “somehow made impact” causing the toddler, who was not wearing a seat belt or strapped to a car seat, to be thrown from the front windshield on impact.

“Shortly after 6pm, two vehicles, one a black Nissan Teana driven by a woman and the other, a dark gray Mazda vehicle driven by a male, collided with each other while travelling west on JFK drive,” ASP Stubbs said.

“The woman lost control of her vehicle and it overturned on the eastbound lane. The vehicle overturned onto its roof, after flipping over three times, and the two-year-old girl was fully ejected. The child was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman was transported to hospital where she is detained in serious condition. The male driver in the other vehicle was not injured.”

ASP Stubbs urged members of the public when travelling with children to ensure they are “buckled up at all times.”

“There were no signs that the child was strapped into the car, there was a car seat but it was not utilised at the time of the accident,” ASP Stubbs said.

“The car flipped over three times. We are still not sure how the accident happened. For some reason, the cars made an impact while travelling in the same direction, which caused the woman’s vehicle to flip over. It crossed the median and ended up on the eastbound lane, unfortunately the child died on the scene. We just want to encourage parents, if you are travelling with kids under the age of five, even if you are going a short distance to have them in a car seat or strapped in the back seat of the car. Failure to do this will result in what we saw on Saturday. So often we see parents driving with kids standing up in the vehicle or playing in the front seat, with no car seat or seat belt, but we are clamping down on these persons.”

Investigations continue.