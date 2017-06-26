Us Woman Among Three Held After Drug Find

POLICE arrested three people on Saturday—including an American woman—in two separate instances for drug possession.

A man and a woman were taken into custody following the seizure of a large amount of marijuana.

Around 1am Saturday, officers assigned to the Southcentral Division executed a search warrant on a home located on Coconut Grove Avenue where they found 46 pounds of marijuana. A male occupant of the home was taken into custody. Police later arrested a female resident of the home in connection with this find.

Police also arrested an American woman from Dallas, Texas, shortly after 10am on Saturday for drug possession.

Officers from the Tourism Policing Unit, acting on information, went on board a cruise ship moored at Prince George Wharf where they arrested the woman after they found a quantity of marijuana in her possession.

The woman is expected to appear in court early this week to be formally charged.