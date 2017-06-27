Man's Body Is Found In Freeport

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

A PARTIALLY decomposed body was discovered in the Freeport area early Monday morning, but foul play is not suspected, police reported.

Inspector Terecita Pinder reported that police are investigating the sudden death of a man who was discovered sometime before 7am in an area off Explorer’s Way West.

Police received a call and went to an area through a track road, where they found the lifeless body of a male. Morticians were called in to remove the body.

The victim’s identity has not been released by police.

Inspector Pinder said that foul play is not suspected in the matter and an autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death.