One Dead And Two Hurt In Nightclub Shooting

By SANCHESKA DORSETT

Tribune Staff Reporter

Sdorsett@tribunemedia.net

ONE man is dead and two others are in hospital after a nightclub argument early Tuesday morning off Farrington Road.

The incident took place shortly after 2.30am and brought the country's murder count to 69 for the year, according to The Tribune's records.

According to reports, the fight broke out at a nightclub that led to two men being shot and another man being stabbed.

The three men were taken to hospital where one of them died shortly after their arrival. The two other men are listed in serious but stable condition.

Police have no suspects in custody and are appealing to members of the public who have any information to contact them at 911 or 919, the Central Detective Unit at 502-9991 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 328-TIPS.

On Monday, Commissioner of Police Ellison Greenslade said police have recently ramped up a number of their crime fighting initiatives that have been successful over the years.

Backing statements made by National Security Minister Marvin Dames since last month’s general election, Commissioner Greenslade said special operations will continue with the hope that “some level of peace and tranquility” could be achieved in the country.

“The Royal Bahamas Police Force is always on a mandate of efficiency and effectiveness and we have (done) that for years now,” the commissioner said.

“We have ratcheted up many of our responses, our patrols are continuing, our proactive work is continuing, the intelligence network that we are doing is continuing and we are delivering extremely good results.

“And so, it is fair to say that you will see initiatives as we go into the summer; operations will continue and they are major operations which will target hotspots and other crime ridden areas in hopes that we can bring some level of peace and tranquility to our communities.”