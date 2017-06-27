Thunderstorm Warning: Nassau 10.21am - 12.20pm Tuesday

Tribune / Accuweather SKYGuard® Weather Alert

INSURANCE MANAGEMENT: THUNDERSTORM WARNING

Start Time: Tue, 06/27/2017, 10:21 AM EDT



Expire Time: Tue, 06/27/2017, 12:20 PM EDT

Location: Nassau

Conditions: Thunderstorm, heavy rain

Comments: A nearly stationary thunderstorm just to the northwest of the island has expanded to the southeast over Nassau and will bring heavy rain and frequent lightning to the area. Expect rainfall accumulations of 1.00 to 2.00 inches with rainfall rates of 1.00 inches/hour. Higher amounts are possible where heavy downpours persist the longest.