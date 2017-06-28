Bahamian Arrested After Seizure Of $4m Worth Of Suspected Cocaine

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

A BAHAMIAN man has been arrested in connection with the seizure of $4m worth of suspected cocaine discovered at a residence in West End, Grand Bahama.

According to police reports, officers acting on information executed a search warrant on a home, where they found 471.5 pounds of cocaine.

Inspector Terecita Pinder said that a man who lives at the house was taken into custody. He is expected to be formally arraigned in the Magistrate's Court this week.

She said that investigations are continuing into the matter.

In Abaco, police are investigating an armed robbery at a business establishment in Treasure Cay.

Reports are that sometime before 9am on Monday, two men armed with a handgun entered the store and robbed it of cash.

No arrest was made, but an investigation is continuing into the matter.