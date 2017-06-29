Hundreds Gather At Gb Convention

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

THE 77th Annual Convention of the International Association of Ministers' Wives and Ministers' Widows Inc (IAMWMW) brought hundreds together in Grand Bahama for a time of praise, worship, and fellowship.

Some 400 delegates from the United States, Canada, the Caribbean and the Bahamas attended the conference held in the Grand Lucayan Resort June 17 - 22.

Cynthia 'Mother' Pratt, former deputy prime minister of The Bahamas, was also present and addressed attendees. Also in attendance was Bishop Neil C Ellis, presiding prelate of Global United Fellowship.

Although the conference was held in The Bahamas on three other separate occasions, this year it took place for the first time in Grand Bahama.

According to a tourism spokesman, the six-day conference immersed delegates in tasteful cultural activities, informative, educational sessions, and spirited worship gatherings. It culminated with an awards banquet where members of the association were recognised for their contributions to ministry.

Rev Dr Sherry Collie, president of the Bahamas Chapter and Convention Co-Chairperson, said their convention was initially held in The Bahamas in 1990.

"We praise God for the opportunity He has given us once again to fellowship with each other," she told participants.

Debbie Huyler, manager of religious tourism on Grand Bahama, said members not only attended the conference but also engaged in outreach and leisure activities while on the island.

"The ladies went out into the community and visited the children's home, local stores, and restaurants and made an impact on the local economy of Grand Bahama," she said.

Dr Beverly Williams-Glover, international president of the IAMWMW, stated that the experience was excellent and everyone enjoyed their time in Freeport.

"Freeport is wonderful; the people are so kind, so warm, so loving and so welcoming that we have enjoyed ourselves here," she said.

She commended the Ministry of Tourism for its partnership and assistance in making this year's convention a success.